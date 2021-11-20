BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021-22 match

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Northeast United FC in Match 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday. The second match will take place at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

NorthEast United FC finished third in the points table with 33 points last season, while Bengaluru FC finished seventh with 22 points. However, the Highlanders crashed out of the competition in the semis.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ISL 2021/2022 fixture.

#3 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been BFC's wall (Courtesy-ISL)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been trusted by Bengaluru FC to guard their goal for so long, and there’s no wondering why. Bengaluru’s custodian has made some stunning saves over the last few seasons and is expected to play a key role in the BFC's run of the ongoing edition of the ISL.

He will play a crucial role between the two sticks, making him a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown in action for NEUFC - Image: ISL Media

Brown will be up against his former side Bengaluru FC on November 20. The Jamaican striker will ply his trade to the Highlanders for the second consecutive season.

Last season, he scored five goals in 10 games for the Northeast-based club. With his club going up against the Blues, one can expect Deshorn Brown to get past the BFC's defense with ease.

#1 Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh signs a contract with Bengaluru FC

Udanta Singh has established himself as a key player for Bengaluru FC over the years. He has represented Bengaluru FC since 2104 and has made 113 appearances for the Blues since joining the side.

The Indian attacker has not scored many for the club thus far but has provided the team with key passes and crosses. Udanta is likely to contribute to the team's success once again. Thus, he is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team on Saturday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy