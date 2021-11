BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 20th, 2021

Game 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Bengaluru FC take on North East United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, November 20th.

NorthEast United, were struggling midway through last season. But with a change in leadership, Khalid Jamil brought in some hope and motivation as the team made a comeback and qualified for the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will aim to find some consistency after a difficult last season. The team has brought in a new manager, and will look to improve from its 7th placed finish last season.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

NorthEast United FC squad

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United

Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United

Date: November 20, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Pratik Chaudhari, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Udanta Singh, Khassa Camera, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

Captain: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-captain: Federico Gallego

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhasish Roy, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Deshorn Brown, Vice-captain: Jayesh Rane

Edited by Diptanil Roy