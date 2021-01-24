BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 24th, 2021

The final game of Matchday 14 in the ISL will have Bengaluru FC taking on Odisha FC as they aim to rekindle their season.

The clash between the two teams will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC are placed seventh on the ISL standings with 13 points from 12 matches of the season. The Blues are on a winless streak of six matches and will aim to get a win on the board.

Odisha FC occupy the floor of the ISL points table with seven points from the same number of matches as their opponents. They come into this match on the back of a well-earned draw against Hyderabad FC.

The draw against the Nizams saw Odisha FC put on a spirited performance and they will be confident heading into the clash against Bengaluru FC.

The Blues, on the other hand, will be determined to shed their poor form and bounce back as the season progresses ahead.

"While the team has performed well in the last two games, we switched off at times and we need to rectify that. But I'm confident the elusive win isn't far away."



Interim Head Coach @naushadmoosa9 gave us his thoughts ahead of the Blues' game against Odisha FC. #WeAreBFC #BFCOFC pic.twitter.com/sszXrJ2vnl — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 23, 2021

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

We head back to Fatorda as we take on Bengaluru FC on Sunday. Take a look at what's been happening behind the scenes! 👀#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/stnixp81Yb — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 22, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Steven Taylor (c), Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Parag Shrivas, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Amey Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC

Date: January 24, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Margao, Goa

BFC vs OFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Cole Alexander