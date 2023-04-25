BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 25th, 2023

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC are all geared up and will lock horns in the Hero Super Cup 2023 final at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday, April 25.

For Bengaluru FC, this will be their third final of the season, with the team winning the Durand Cup before missing out on the ISL title, going down to ATK Mohun Bagan on penalties. It will also present them with a chance to win their second Super Cup title, with Bengaluru having won the first ever edition in 2018.

Odisha FC will be eying their first silverware and will look to improve on their ISL play-offs finish this season, which was also the first ever time they made it to that stage of the tournament.

Simon Grayson's team emerged at the top of Group A with five points with two draws and one win before beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0 to reach the final.

Clifford Miranda's Odisha, meanwhile, won two and drew one game in the group stage before beating NorthEast United 3-1 to reach the final.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Final (BFC vs OFC)

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode

BFC vs OFC predicted starting XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramires, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

BFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Narender Galot, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Victor Rodriguez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Carlos Javier, Naorem Roshan Singh, Udanta Singh, Bruno Silva, Rohit Kumar, Nandhakumar Sekar, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar | Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

