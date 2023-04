BFC vs SDFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 8th, 2023

Bengaluru FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in the opening encounter of the Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday (April 8). Both teams are pitted in Group A of the competition alongside Bengaluru FC and I-League 2022-23 champions RoundGlass Punjab FC.

BFC head coach Simon Grayson has named five foreign players for their Super Cup 2023 campaign. The Englishman has also named three players from the Bengaluru FC 'B' team for the competition. Robin Yadav, Lalremtluanga Fanai and Shreyas Ketkar are the three new faces at the club.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC head into this encounter on the back of a 4-2 victory over NEROCA FC in their Super Cup 2023 Qualifier match. They will look to cause an upset against the Blues during the season opener on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Group A (BFC vs SDFC)

Date & Time: Saturday, April 8; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

BFC vs SDFC squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Namgyal Bhutia, Wungngayam Muirang, Robin Yadav, Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Pablo Perez, Ashish Jha, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Thoi Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Shreyas Ketkar.

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh.

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Goalkeepers: Aryan Lamba, Jaspreet Singh, Harsh Patil.

Defenders: Asraf Mondal, Bijay Chhetri, Arijit Bagui, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Umashankar, Mohammed Awal.

Midfielders: Phalguni Singh, Mayakkannan, Stanislas Anikra, Faysal Shayesteh, Arun Kumar, Sriram Boopathi, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte.

Strikers: Ramhlunchhunga, Louis Ogana, Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda, Rosenberg Gabriel.

BFC vs SDFC predicted starting XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Pablo Perez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Aryan Lamba, Arijit Bagui, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Awal, Bijay Chhetri, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Stanislas Anikra, Phalguni Singh, David Castaneda, Louis Ogana.

BFC vs SDFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Arijit Bagui, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Roy Krishna, David Castaneda.

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-Captain: Sandesh Jhingan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Lamba, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Louis Ogana, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Faysal Shayesteh

