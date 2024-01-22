Both the games were very fast and two high-quality matches in the space of five days is not easy - Suresh Wangjam

Defensive midfielder, Suresh Wangjam, who has so far featured in both the Group B matches for India at the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, has opened up about the challenges the team faced while encountering top-ranked teams like Australia and Uzbekistan.

Speaking to the AIFF's official website, the 23-year-old said,

"The pace of the game against teams like Australia and Uzbekistan was very high. Even the training pitches are so different from the ones back home. The ball moves so swiftly, it's definitely a big learning experience for me. Both the games were so different from each other, but the common factor is that they were both very fast. You don’t get much time on the ball. You have to prepare for your next action even before you receive it"

The Bengaluru FC player further added about how difficult it was to have played two quality sides within five days in the quadrennial continental championship,

"Australia play the World Cup regularly, and it was extremely difficult against them. Uzbekistan were a bit different, but they took their chances, which ultimately did us in. Maybe that’s why they won against us. But ultimately, both matches were good experiences. Two high-quality matches in the space of five days is not easy"

'I’ve been dreaming about playing at this stage against top opponents' - Suresh Wangjam

Admitting the fact that this has been the biggest opportunity of his career so far, an elated Suresh Wangjam revealed his experiences of featuring in such a prestigious tournament for the nation.

"It’s been an amazing experience, certainly the biggest moment in my time with the senior national team. I’ve been dreaming about playing at this stage against top opponents for some time now, and to get the opportunity has been simply amazing"

The Manipur-based youngster, who was a part of the Indian squad during the 2017 FIFA Under 17 World Cup at home, also stated,

"I don’t want to compare, but the U-17 World Cup was also a big experience for me. We played some top teams in that tournament, and the preparation phase for the World Cup really helped us all grow and become the players that we are today”

Next up, the Blue Tigers will be facing Syria in their final group fixture of the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup. To have any chances of making it to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, they have to first defeat Syria and hope that the other results go in their favour.

Looking forward to Tuesday's (January 23) game which will be played at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, an optimistic Suresh Wangjam said,

"It’s very important that we beat Syria, we are all extremely motivated to do so. We are definitely looking for those three points, and we will give everything to earn them."

The permutations and combinations though seem daunting for Igor Stimac's men who are yet to open their account in the points table apart from having a -5 goal difference after the first two matches.