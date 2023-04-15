CBS vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 15th, 2023

Thomas Brdaric's Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will look to continue their winning run when they take on the Churchill Brothers (CBS) in their second Group D match of the Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, on Saturday, April 15.

The Marina Machans put up a good show in their opening fixture, defeating NorthEast United 4-2 courtesy of a brace from Rahim Ali and goals to Edwin Sydney and Julius Duker. The team trusted Aakash Sangwan to play out of his position as a winger and he rose to the occasion with two assists. With the AFC Cup spot to play for, the team will look to field a full-squad and get three points from this fixture.

The Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, come into this clash following a close 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC. The team looked really compact in their play and will hope to continue doing the good work in defense.

Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers vs Chennaiyin FC, Group D (CBS vs CFC)

Date & Time: Saturday, April 15; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala

CBS vs CFC Predicted starting XIs

Churchill Brothers: Nora Fernandes, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Zacharie Mbenda, Lalremruata, Anil Gaonkar, Martin Chaves, Sardor Jakhonov, Joseph Clemente, Richard Costa, Kingslee Fernandes, Ansumana Kromah

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Edwin Sydney, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Narayan Das, Kwame Karikari

CBS vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Joseph Clemente, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Julius Duker, Anil Gaonkar, Edwin Sydney, Kingslee Fernandes, Richard Costa, Rahim Ali, Martin Chaves

Captain: Julius Duker | Vice-Captain: Martin Chaves

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nora Fernandes, Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Zacharie Mbenda, Mohammed Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Sardor Jakhonov, Sajal Bag, Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah, Kwame Karikari

Captain: Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah | Vice-Captain: Anirudh Thapa

