CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Matchday 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth a thrilling encounter as two-time champions Chennaiyin FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan. The match will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC come into this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with SC East Bengal. The Marina Machans are on a three-match unbeaten streak in their ISL campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan are placed in the second position on the ISL standings with five wins, one draw, and a loss. They come into the encounter on the back of two 1-0 wins over FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CFC vs ATKMB match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 David Williams

David Williams has played the perfect supporting role for ATK Mohun Bagan (Courtesy - ISL)

Australian striker David Williams has had a slow start to his ISL 2020-21 season. Williams has featured for ATK Mohun Bagan from the bench most of the time.

In their last two matches, the Australian attacker started alongside Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh. Williams and Krishna had been highly effective for the erstwhile ATK side last season, leading their charge for the title win.

With head coach Antonio Lopez Habas opting for a packed attack in recent matches, Williams will retain his spot in the starting line-up. With his crucial goal clinching the win over Bengaluru FC, the Australian will be hungry for more when the Mariners take on Chennaiyin FC.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte (in blue) in action (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte is one of the most exciting Indian players in the ISL. He dazzles with his pace and tenacity on the wings.

Chhangte has been effective on the left flank for Chennaiyin FC this season but has not been able to convert his chances. He has one assist and a goal so far in the competition.

With new-found confidence after his first goal of the season, the Mizoram-born player is a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has been in lethal touch in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Not much of a surprise here as ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna is our top choice. The Fijian international has scored five goals for the Mariners in their seven matches, picking up from where he left off last season. He scored 15 goals for ATK last season, playing a pivotal role in their title triumph.

Krishna has looked dangerous for the ATKMB side with his poacher-like movement in and around the box. With a stellar supporting unit behind him, he will back himself to keep adding more goals to his burgeoning tally.