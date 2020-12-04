The first game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Chennaiyin FC taking on Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC have one win and one draw in two ISL games so far this season. The Rafael Crivellaro-led side started their campaign with a convincing victory against Jamshedpur FC. Chennaiyin FC were looking to extend their winning run but Jakub Sylvestr missed a penalty which saw the game against Kerala Blasters end in a goalless draw. The Chennai-based franchise will be looking to extend its unbeaten run in ISL 2020-21.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have two points from two games. They drew their opening game against FC Goa 2-2 and their second game against Hyderabad FC ended in a goalless draw. The team has to address a lot of issues ahead of the game against CFC. The team is looking for its first victory of the season and might not want to wait any longer to grab those three full points.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the opening game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Erik Paartalu

Erik Paartalu (in blue) attempting a header (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu has been a key asset for Bengaluru FC since 2017. The player can play in defensive as well as midfielder roles. The player has seven goals to his name so far in the history of ISL.

In ISL 2020-21, BFC have failed to convert as many goals as they have done in the previous season but Paartalu has played his role in every single game. The 34-year-old player is once again expected to play with perfection when Bengaluru FC meet Chennaiyin FC today. Thus, he's a must-pick in your Dream11 team and can fetch you plenty of points for today's game.

#2 Eli Sabia

Eli Sabia (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's foreign star Eli Sabia played crucial roles for the Marina Machans over the last few seasons. The defender has been exceptional this season as well. Having been appointed as the team's second captain, the Brazilian player has more responsibilities and will be keen to put up a show.

The Eli Sabia-led defense has had just one goal pushed past them thus far in the ISL. Owing to his previous performances and defensive skills, he must make it to your Dream11 team and could be considered for the captain or vice-captain's role as well.

#1 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

India's young sensation Anirudh Thapa, commonly known as India's Zidane among the fans, started his ISL 2020-21 campaign with a bang. He netted in a goal in Chennaiyin FC's opening game during the first minute of the match to give his side the lead.

Thapa is a strong contender to lead India in the future and will have a point to prove during the ongoing edition of the ISL. He's been a key player for the Marina Machans in the midfield and has been providing the strikers with key passes in every match. This makes him an ideal candidate for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 team for the CFC vs BFC match.