Dream11 tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC

The third round continues in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) as Chennaiyin FC take on Bengaluru FC. The match will be held behind closed doors as the ISL carries on amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC started out with a win in their opening clash against Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans followed it up with a goalless draw when they took on Kerala Blasters FC to continue their unbeaten run in the ISL. Head coach Csaba Laszlo will be happy with his side's performance in the two matches, specially the midfield and attack. Esmael Goncalves has been a revelation for them in the attack, providing Chennaiyin FC a strong, physical presence in this ISL season.

Bengaluru FC have also been unbeaten in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with two draws against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC. The Blues have struggled a bit in the attack with none of their strikers getting on the scoresheet. Skipper Sunil Chhetri will hope to open his goal tally in today's match.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Onto the next!🔵The Blues take on Chennaiyin FC in their third fixture of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, on Friday. #WeAreBFC #CFCBFC pic.twitter.com/OXlb8tMUbo — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 1, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: December 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Football Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Esmael Goncalves, Vice-Captain - Anirudh Thapa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Harmanjot Khabra, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Erik Paartalu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Jakub Sylvestr