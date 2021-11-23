CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 23rd, 2021

Chennaiyin FC host Hyderabad FC in Match 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Tuesday.
The Marina Machans struggled at the fag end of the previous season and failed to score the required number of goals due to a depleted strike force.
However, they have had a change in personnel along with the arrival of quality playmakers from Eastern Europe that should rekindle Chennaiyin FC's play-off aspirations.
Hyderabad FC narrowly missed out on the play-offs position the previous season. However, the Nizams arguably have the finest bunch of Indian youngsters and with the presence of the likes of Juanan, Edu Garcia and Bartholomew Ogbeche in the squad, they should make it to the top four this season.
Squads to choose from
Chennaiyin FC
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas
Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan
Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi
Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz
Hyderabad FC
Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang
Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh
Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva
Playing XIs
Chennaiyin FC
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Vlagyimir Koman.
Hyderabad FC
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai.
Match Details
Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
Date: November 23, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa
A detailed ISL schedule is available here.
CFC vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Narayan Das, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vlagyimir Koman, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mirlan Murzaev
Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice Captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmikant Kattimani, Reagan Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Slavko Damjanovic, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Edu Garcia, Joao Victor, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali
Captain - Edu Garcia, Vice-captain - Rahim Ali.