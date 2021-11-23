CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 23rd, 2021

Chennaiyin FC host Hyderabad FC in Match 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Tuesday.

The Marina Machans struggled at the fag end of the previous season and failed to score the required number of goals due to a depleted strike force.

However, they have had a change in personnel along with the arrival of quality playmakers from Eastern Europe that should rekindle Chennaiyin FC's play-off aspirations.

Hyderabad FC narrowly missed out on the play-offs position the previous season. However, the Nizams arguably have the finest bunch of Indian youngsters and with the presence of the likes of Juanan, Edu Garcia and Bartholomew Ogbeche in the squad, they should make it to the top four this season.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan

Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Vlagyimir Koman.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: November 23, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa

A detailed ISL schedule is available here.

CFC vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Narayan Das, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vlagyimir Koman, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mirlan Murzaev

Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice Captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte

CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmikant Kattimani, Reagan Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Slavko Damjanovic, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Edu Garcia, Joao Victor, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain - Edu Garcia, Vice-captain - Rahim Ali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar