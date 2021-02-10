CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Chennaiyin FC host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC are placed 8th in the ISL standings with 17 points from 16 games. They have played like a unit but displayed inconsistency and lack of precision when it came to scoring goals.

Jamshedpur FC find themselves a spot above Chennaiyin FC with a difference of just one point.

The Red Miners have also shown a lack of consistency and take a long time to settle down as a cohesive unit.

Here are the top three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 Fantasy side for the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC:

#3 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa scored the winner in the previous fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC. (Image: ISL)

Anirudh Thapa has been a stalwart in the midfield for Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing ISL season.

With the departure of Rafael Crivellaro midway through the season, Thapa had to abandon his duty as a holding midfielder and move up the pitch to play the role of a creative playmaker.

Thapa's versatility, vision and control of the ball makes him an important part of Csaba Laszlo's plans. He has also scored twice and can shift to the wing or play as a false nine when required.

#2 Esmael Goncalves

Esmael Goncalves is the leading goal-scorer for Chennaiyin FC. (Image: ISL)

Esmael Goncalves has emerged as a crucial part of Chennaiyin FC. He missed a few games in the league due to injury concerns which affected Chennaiyin's goal-scoring prowess.

Chennaiyin FC have been on a resurgence of sorts since his return from injury. He has scored four goals and made an assist as well.

Goncalves likes to cut inside from the left and go for goals from wide angle areas.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Owen Coyle has used Nerijus Valskis in a different role. (Image: ISL)

Nerijus Valskis has not really managed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing ISL season.

Owen Coyle has used him in varied roles, often as a playmaker behind the strikers, rather than in his natural position as a centre-forward.

Despite all the positional shortcomings, the Lithuanian has scored eight goals in 16 ISL matches and is in the race fo the ISL Golden Boot.

Valskis will pose a tough challenge to the Jamshedpur FC defense on matchday.