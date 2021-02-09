CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - February 10th, 2021 

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will face off against each other to resume their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on Wednesday.

Both sides have been struggling this season and are currently in the bottom half of the ISL table. While Jamshedpur FC occupy the seventh position, Chennaiyin FC are at eighth.

Chennai FC have been guilty of missing gilt-edged chances in the past. As a result, they have scored only 11 goals in ISL 2020-21 so far — the least by any team this season.

Jamshedpur FC's condition isn't much better either. They have collected just five points from their last seven matches, with only one victory coming against the bottom-placed Odisha FC.

In the last encounter between the two sides, Chennaiyin FC won the match by a one-goal margin. Anirudh Thapa scored in the opening minute of the game to become the first Indian goalscorer of the tournament. Esmael Goncalves later doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

Nerijus Valskis did pull one goal back in the 37th minute for Jamshedpur FC, but it turned out to be a mere consolation. The full-time scoreline read 2-1 in favor of Chennaiyin FC.

Considering the form of both teams, there is a high possibility of the two sides sharing the spoils in their upcoming ISL clash.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Remi Longvah, Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestyr, Rahim Ali

Jamshedpur FC

Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Pawan Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Boris Singh Thangjam, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Protim Gogoi, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mamdi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP (GK), Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Boris Singh Thangjam, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL Match No. 89

Date: February 10, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

