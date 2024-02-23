In pursuit of narrowing the gap at the top of the standings, Mumbai City FC is poised to travel to Chennai to take on Chennaiyin FC on Friday, February 23.

The Marina Machans themselves are coming off a crucial victory, with Aakash Sangwan’s second-half strike securing a win against Kerala Blasters FC. This victory took them to 15 points and they are just five points below sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC with three games in hand.

Chennaiyin will be hoping to maintain their momentum, although they will be without head coach Owen Coyle on the sidelines, who is suspended due to accumulating multiple yellow cards.

His long-time assistant, Sandy Stewart, will be leading the team. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Stewart expressed that his side will aim to play aggressively, but acknowledged the need to adapt and balance their approach against a strong Mumbai City outfit.

"We are at our best when we are aggressive. We like to put pressure on the opposition. But they are very good at keeping the ball and can play quick passes in the middle of the park. So, we have to balance our approach a bit. We have to win our individual battles and impose ourselves."

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are certainly finding form at the right moment, with consecutive victories over East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC propelling them to third in the standings. A win on Friday would level them on points with league leaders Odisha FC.

Mumbai City also hold a significant advantage over Chennaiyin, having not lost to the Marina Machans since 2020. Nonetheless, head coach Petr Kratky believes this will be a tough encounter.

"It will be a very difficult game, we will have to be switched on from the very first minute. Chennaniyin FC are a very good team, the team has quality, coach is good, so they will try to win the game, they are home so will be a difficult game for us but we need to approach the game like every other game."

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, February 23 from 7:30 pm.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Sarthak Golui, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Connor Shields, Ninthoi Meetei, Rahim Ali.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Jayesh Rane, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Iker Guarrotxena, Vikram Partap Singh.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Chennaiyin FC have consistently employed a high-intensity approach, particularly when playing at home. They will once again aim to press Mumbai early in the match and pin them back. However, Mumbai City undoubtedly possess the quality to beat Chennaiyin’s press and will look to silence the home crowd by maintaining possession.

With their quality and current form, Mumbai City are the favorites, but Chennaiyin FC could achieve a positive outcome if they are clinical finishing in front of goal.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC