ISL 2022-23: Unlucky Chennaiyin FC forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC 

Chennaiyin FC entertained their fans with full-throttle football for the majority of the game, but an early lead from Roy Krishna put the hosts on the backfoot. Prasanth's only goal before the stoppage time forced them to settle for a point despite creating numerous chances in the first half. The game ended 1-1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC named unchanged line-ups after tasting victories in their opening games.

The visitors went ahead through a well-worked goal. Sivasakthi's exquisite cross was met by Roy Krishna. The Fiji international's deft flick gave no chance to the hapless Debjit Majumder to drive them into the lead in the fourth minute.

Thomas Brdaric's side nearly produced a first-half equalizer through Prasanth, but his shot drifted wide off the post after a fine pull-back from Ajith. Marina Machans' finish was not sharp with chances from Vafa and Petar failing to hit the target.

Chennaiyin FC equalized virtually during the last kick of the first half, with Prasanth Karuthadathkani getting the better of Gurpreet in a one-v-one situation after Petar played a fine through ball. The scoreline was 1-1 at the half-time interval.

Gurpreet came to Bengaluru's rescue when his instant reactions dented Petar's fine header early in the second half. Following an uneventful second half apart from the early header from Chennaiyin's 9, Debjit Majumder was shown marching orders for handling the ball outside the penalty area in the 82nd minute. Centre-back Vafa took the goalkeeping responsibility until the end of the game.

Substitute Karikari made a lung-busting run from midfield, but rifled the ball over the woodwork.

Marina Machans will feel hard done by this result, having registered six shots on target as opposed to Bengaluru's one. Brdaric has plenty of positive takeaways and will be hoping for the same display against FC Goa on October 21st at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

With this result, both sides have failed to maintain their 100% win record this season.

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC are placed second and third in the league table respectively.

