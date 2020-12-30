Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Mariners climb to top of the table | ISL 2020-21

The Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed an entertaining 0-0 draw between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Although the match lacked goals, it wasn't devoid of goalmouth actions.

The result had a major impact on the ISL points table as the Mariners displaced Mumbai City FC from the top spot.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith - 7/10

With Chennaiyin FC defenders clearing the lines, Kaith wasn't involved in the match as much as his opposition goalkeeper was. However, he produced some good saves.

Reagan Singh - 5.5/10

Reagan had trouble marking David Williams. He could have even conceded a penalty in the 29th minute. But the referee failed to spot his infringement.

Enes Sipovic - 8/10

Sipovic didn't allow Roy Krishna any breathing space and tightly marked him. He also came up with some good clearances for Chennaiyin FC.

Eli Sabia - 6.5/10

Sabia partnered with Sipovic at the heart of the defense and helped the team by building from the back.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6/10

Jerry was tasked with marking Manvir, but the latter was very less involved in the game. However, the Chennaiyin FC defender had trouble stopping his crosses once Prabir Das entered the match.

Anirudh Thapa - 8/10

Thapa was a gem in the midfield, giving his all to win the second ball. He also kept marauding forward when Rafael Crivellaro got injured.

Memo Moura - 8/10

Memo was a rock in the midfield. He stopped the likes of Edu Garcia from weaving passes, and prevented a counter-attack from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.5/10

Chhangte once again troubled the opposition with his blistering pace and even fired a shot in the 51st minute after dashing past his marker. However, a fingertip save from ATK Mohun Bagan's keeper denied him a goal.

Rafael Crivellaro - 8/10

Chennaiyin FC skipper Rafael Crivellaro goes past ATK Mohun Bagan's Carl McHugh (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Crivellaro won the midfield duel with ATK Mohun Bagan's defensive midfielders on numerous occasions. He could have given Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 4th minute, but his shot was saved by the near post.

Rahim Ali - 6.5/10

Rahim Ali once again used his pace and dribbling skills to full use. But, Chennaiyin FC missed his presence in the final third.

Jakub Sylvestyr - 8/10

Sylvestyr played well as a typical #9 by dropping deep and freeing the wingers, Chhangte and Rahim Ali. His combination play with Crivellaro also created trouble for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Substitutions

Deepak Tangri - 7.5/10

Tangri came in for Crivellaro in the 69th minute and provided depth in Chennaiyin FC's midfield as ATK Mohun Bagan looked threatening in the final quarter.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya won the 'Hero of the Match' award for his splendid performances (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

An inspiring performance between the sticks earns Arindam Bhattacharya another Clean Sheet and his first Hero of the Match Award for the season!

Arindam Bhattacharya - 9/10

Arindam produced a breathtaking display for ATK Mohun Bagan to keep the scoreline nil-nil. His saves against Crivellaro, Chhangte, and Reagan's efforts in the 4th, 51st, and 80th minute bagged him the 'Hero of the Match' award.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal had trouble dealing with Chhangte's pace. He failed to play catch up with him in the 51st minute when the latter dashed past him.

Sandesh Jhingan - 8/10

Jhingan often came out of his line to lunge some crucial tackles. His presence in the air was also top-notch.

Tiri - 8.5/10

Tiri stayed behind a little and came up with some crucial blocks. The Spaniard once again led ATK Mohun Bagan to their sixth clean sheet in eight matches.

Subhasish Bose - 8.5/10

Subhasish rarely gave Rahim Ali or Reagan Singh any space to exploit. He also delivered some good crosses.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10

McHugh looked off-colour by his lofty standards as he failed to stop Chennaiyin's runs in the midfield.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Pronay was reckless in the middle of the park and got a yellow card for a foul on Crivellaro, which injured the latter.

Edu Garcia - 6.5/10

Edu Garcia had an off-day by his standards as he couldn't initiate counter-attacks for ATK Mohun Bagan or link up with David Williams and Roy Krishna.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir was very less involved in the game and got substituted in the 68th minute.

David Williams - 7.5/10

Williams troubled Reagan a lot but Chennaiyin FC defenders cut short his final pass to Krishna.

Roy Krishna - 6.5/10

Roy Krishna rarely had the ball in his feet against Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Krishna had a forgetful night as Sipovic restricted his movements. In the 86th minute, his header from Subashish Bose's cross flashed past the face of goal. That was the best opportunity for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Substitutions

Prabir Das - 8/10

Prabir beat Jerry on almost every duel and swung in some deadly crosses. However, the final touch from Krishna or other ATK Mohun Bagan players was lacking.

Jayesh Rane - 7/10

Jayesh combined well with Prabir and his fresh pair of legs caused problems for a tired Chennaiyin FC outfit.