Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC: 4 things we learned

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC played out a goalless draw in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Odisha FC moved one place up to 10th in the points table, while Chennaiyin FC remained rooted to the eighth spot after the result.

Chennaiyin FC made one change as Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev replaced Deepak Tangri. Odisha FC, on the other hand, decided to make no changes.

Here are 4 things we learned from the match.

#4 Chennaiyin FC try to play from wings in Rafael Crivellaro's absence

Chennaiyin FC's attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out of the season after he suffered an injury in their match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Brazilian's creativity in the center of the field used to allow the Marina Machans to penetrate through the middle.

In his absence, Chennaiyin FC exploited the wings, with full-backs Jerry Lalrinzuala and Reagan Singh constantly overlapping to provide support to wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali.

Reagan created 2 chances for his team and lodged in 5 crosses from the left flank. In the dying minutes of the first half, Chennaiyin FC striker Jakub Sylvestyr got to the end of his low cross and took a shot. But, Odisha FC's goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh saved his effort.

#3 Odisha FC fail to capitalize on the winning momentum after picking up a victory

Jacob Tratt lunges a sliding tackle on Lallianzuala Chhangte (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC kept their winning combination intact as they made no changes to the side that beat Kerala Blasters previously. Daniel Lalhlimpuia partnered Diego Mauricio upfront as Manuel Onwu remained on the bench.

Odisha FC, however, failed to take inspiration from the win as they were pinned to their own half. They just had 43% of the possession and took only 3 shots in the match.

Odisha FC's best chance of the game came in the 42nd minute. Cole Alexander lobbed in a cross-field diagonal ball and Diego Mauricio managed to head the ball into the goal. However, the linesman correctly adjudged it offside.

#2 Vinit Rai and Jacob Tratt combine to stop the threat of Lallianzuala Chhangte

Odisha FC deployed Jacob Tratt as a right-back to stop Lallianzuala Chhangte's lung-bursting runs down that flank. The Australian made two successful tackles, five clearances, and four interceptions to keep the Mizo winger in check.

As a result, Chhangte often had to play the ball back or switch flanks with Rahim Ali. Odisha FC's Vinit Rai also helped Tratt in blocking Chhangte's path. With two players marking him, the Indian international had little joy playing down the wing.

However, Tratt picked up his fourth yellow card this season for a foul on Rahim Ali later in the game. He will miss the next match against Chennaiyin FC, and the Marina Machans would be hopeful of scoring through Chhangte in the reverse fixture.

#1 Chennaiyin FC's tryst with missed opportunities continues

Rahim Ali looks on as Arshdeep Singh collects the ball (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC took 11 shots in the game, but 9 of them were off-target. Although Odisha FC's goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh made two brilliant saves to deny them a goal, the Marina Machans should be blamed for fluffing their chances.

In the 49th minute, Steven Taylor was caught napping as he let Chhangte burst past him after latching on to a long ball. However, the latter's effort hit the side netting.

Twenty-two minutes later, Taylor was once again at fault as he failed to clear a long ball. As a result, Rahim Ali found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. The 20-year-old aimed for the near post, but his shot hit the woodwork.