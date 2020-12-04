Chennaiyin FC 0 - 1 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as the Blues emerge victorious in close encounter | ISL 2020-21

Bengaluru FC registered their first win of this season's ISL, with a 1-0 scoreline in Match 16 of the competition against Chennaiyin FC. Here is how the players fared in this ISL encounter.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith - 8/10

Vishal Kaith's agility was the difference between the scoreline with which the match ended, and Bengaluru FC scoring more goals. The Chennaiyin custodian showed why he is one of the best keepers in the ISL with a superb long range save from a shot by Dimas Delgado. He could not do anything about Sunil Chhetri's well-placed penalty that went past him.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 7/10

Jerry Lalrinzuala is currently one of the best Indian left-backs in the ISL. With his accurate crossing from the flank, he got into attacking positions each time. He was unfortunate to have ended up on the losing side. Lalrinzuala was definitely one of Chennaiyin's best performers of the day.

Eli Sabia - 7.5/10

Eli Sabia has continued his form from last ISL season into this one. The Brazilian centre-back has been at the heart of every good defensive Chennaiyin action. His biggest trait is his ability to read the game right, and he showed that yet again today.

Enes Sipovic - 7/10

By winning almost all his aerial challenges, Sipovic showed why Chennaiyin FC were so desperate to sign him. He does have a temperamental approach to his game and got into a melee with Dimas Delgado. However, it's also a quality which adds to his overall playing style.

Reagan Singh - 6/10

Reagan Singh has the tendency to be impulsive and go up the pitch with every opportunity he gets. However, he left space behind him while doing that today on a couple of occasions. He will need to unlearn that as soon as possible to improve his contributions to Chennaiyin FC.

Deepak Tangri - 7/10

Deepak Tangri's youthful exuberance was on full display. The ex-Indian Arrows player sacrificed himself for the greater good of his team. He will be an asset to coach Csaba Laszlo as the tournament goes on.

Anirudh Thapa - N/A

Anirudh Thapa was unfortunate to go off injured early in the first half. He was later seen with an ice-pack around his ankle at full-time. The full extent of the injury is not known, but Laszlo would hope that he won't be out of action for too long.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.5/10

One of the biggest criticisms of Lallianzuala Chhangte in the ISL over the years has been his inability to come up with the final pass with consistency. He proved that wrong in this match as his crosses gave the Bengaluru defence plenty to think about. He was lively throughout the game and will only get better as the tournament goes on.

Rafael Crivallero - 7.5/10

Crivallero is an old-school number 10 and was occupying a number 10's positions throughout the match today. He had a golden opportunity to equalize for Chennayin from a Chhangte cross. But his header went wide after hitting Ashique Kuruniyan.

Esmael Goncalves - 6/10

Barring his physical presence, Goncalves did not have a tangible impact on the match. He needs to do better in the upcoming games to drop deeper and be more involved in the play.

Jakub Sylvestr - 6/10

As was the case with Goncalves, former Bundesliga 2 Golden Boot winner Jakub Sylvestr rarely had an effort on goal today. If Chennayin continue their wing-play based style, they will find it hard to involve him in the match in future games as well.

Substitutes -

Edwin Vanspaul - 6.5/10

Vanspaul replaced Anirudh Thapa early in the first half. He did well for the majority of the match. Unfortunately for him, his only error was the difference between victory and defeat for his team. It was his foul on Cleiton Silva that led to Bengaluru getting the penalty which eventually won them the match.

Fatkhullo Fathkhuloev - 6/10

It's always tough for a substitute to come on to the pitch and have an immediate impact. But that's exactly what Fathkhuloev almost ended up doing. His performances as a substitute so far may warrant a starting position sooner rather than later.

Germanpreet Singh - N/A

Rahim Ali - N/A

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7/10

Even when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu does not have much to do on the pitch, he exudes a sense of calm. The India No. 1 had all his angles covered, and made the saves he was expected to.

Rahul Bheke - 7/10

Bheke was once again tireless, playing at centre-back with Juanan. On occasion, he was almost playing as a right-back, with the amount of covering he had to do for Harmanjot Khabra. He communicated well with Juanan throughout the match.

Juanan - 7.5/10

Juanan was the defensive rock at the heart of the Bengaluru FC defence today. There would be no one on the pitch happier with the clean sheet than him. His positioning was excellent, and he rarely had to make any last-ditch challenges.

Harmanjot Khabra - 7.5/10

A player like Harmanjot Khabra, who can slot into any position on the pitch, is invaluable for coach Carles Cuadrat. He was solid at the right-back today, and played a safe, simple game.

Suresh Wangjam - 8.5/10

There is a new Indian midfield star emerging in the shape of Suresh 'El Torito' Wangjam. His high-energy performances caught the eye once again today. He stifled the Chennaiyin FC midfield from playing their natural game. He is one for the future.

Erik Paartalu - 8/10

Paartalu made sure all the angles were covered to block off any passes for the Chennayin midfield. He is one of the most underrated players in the ISL.

Cleiton Silva - 7.5/10

Cleiton Silva is fast becoming one of the most creative players for Bengaluru FC in the final third of the pitch. He is focusing less on getting into attacking positions, and more on dropping deep and creating opportunities for other players. He crucially won the penalty that gave Bengaluru FC all three points today.

Dimas Delgado - 8/10

The midfield lynchpin for Bengaluru FC today, Delgado was all over the pitch. He kept the play ticking with pace, which was crucial in his team maintaining the intensity.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 7.5/10

Versatility is a word that Ashique Kuruniyan has had to learn quickly under Carles Cuadrat at Bengaluru FC. Playing left-back might not be his natural position but Kuruniyan's displays today showed that he is learning it quickly. Importantly, he did not lose that attacking streak, and took shots on target whenever possible.

Sunil Chhetri - 8/10

When the big moment came, Chhetri stepped up and delivered. The Indian captain and highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL converted the penalty which gave Bengaluru FC all three points. It was a mature performance from Chhetri.

Deshorn Brown - 6/10

Brown failed to get into the match, and was substituted in the second half. He needs to take his chances quick enough, or risk falling even lower in the pecking order.

Substitutes -

Kristian Opseth - 5/10

Like Deshorn Brown, Kristian Opseth needs to leave his mark on this Bengaluru FC team soon. He lost control of the ball quite frequently and when he got it, he did not look comfortable in possession.

Fran Gonzalez - N/A

Amay - N/A

Pratik Choudhary - N/A