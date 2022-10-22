Chennaiyin FC 0-2 FC Goa: Player ratings as the Gaurs stage an inspired win at the den of the Marina Machans | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC hosted FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai for the second game of match week 3 on Friday, October 21. The Marina Machans were expected to have a strong outing given their recent displays but the Gaurs had other plans.

Despite an evenly contested start to this clash, FC Goa turned the tides in their favor and ended up dominating proceedings throughout the game.

Redeem Tlang opened the scoring for FC Goa and since then it was Carlos Pena's side who called most of the shots in this encounter. Chennaiyin FC managed to create a few chances, but Dheeraj stood his ground and passed every test with ease.

Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui added a second right on the brink of the 90-minute mark, sealing a win for the Gaurs.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Chennaiyin FC's encounter against FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC

Devansh Dabas [5]

Replacing Chennaiyin FC's number one is definitely a responsibility Devansh Dabas isn't up for yet. The Marina Machans custodian was all over the place and made dreadful errors with his distribution.

Ajith Kumar [6.5]

Ajith Kumar is one consistent player in this Chennaiyin FC line-up. The right-back has grasped his coach's ideas well and is able to execute them decently throughout. He put in a good shift against the Gaurs.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi [6]

The Iranian defender struggled during the initial phases of the game but made amends for it as the match progressed. He was able to tower over FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui and had his moments of brilliance against the Moroccan.

Fallou Diagne [5.5]

Otherwise a strong performer, Fallou Diagne was a shadow of his performances in the first two ISL encounters. The Marina Machans defender was toyed around with by Sadaoui and Redeem, who made his life a living hell.

Narayan Das [5]

Narayan Das failed to stand up to Redeem and later Makan Chothe. Das failed to understand his role and thus was unable to keep his nerves in check throughout the course of the match.

Jiteshwor Singh [6]

Jiteshwor Singh had a decent game for the Marina Machans. The young midfielder was unable to replicate his heroics from the previous encounter.

Julius Ducker [6]

Julius Ducker, who is otherwise known to be a midfield general for Brdaric's side, could not live up to his name against the Gaurs. Although he produced some line-breaking passes, Ducker's inability to contain FC Goa's pressure worked heavily against him.

Anirudh Thapa [6]

The Marina Machans had a decent outing against the Gaurs. He was not too decisive in the final but made sure he covered the ground in the attempts to delay the opposition's attacks.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni [7.5]

Prasanth was the best player in the blue shirt for the Marina Machans. The former Kerala Blasters FC winger raised the roof with his performances against the Gaurs.

He gave Aibanbha Dohling very little time to settle and created many opportunities for Petar Sliskovic and Rahim Ali.

Rahim Ali [7]

Rahim Ali has been a consistent performer for the Marina Machans so far this season. The forward was a constant threat on the left flank and helped Thapa in creating more chances in the central channel.

Petar Sliskovic [6]

The forward could not make an impact on the Gaurs defense despite being present in the right place during attacks. Sliskovic ended up having a decent game against the Gaurs.

Substitutes:

Kwame Karikari [5.5]

Karikari has not been able to reproduce his heroics since the ATK Mohun Bagan match. The Ghanian forward has been used as a substitute to try and impact the results in favor of the Marina Machans. But Karikari seemed to be far off the real deal.

Akash Sangwan [5.5]

Akash was introduced to replace Narayan Das and add more to the team's affairs on the left flank. However, the full-back was only as good as his predecessor.

Vincy Barretto [5.5]

Except for his off-the-ball runs, Vincy Barretto was extremely poor in progressing to play forward and getting his crosses in place.

Ninthoinganba Meetei [6]

Ninthoi had a decent game against FC Goa. He made no significant impact on the match.

Jobby Justin [6]

Jobby had a decent game coming on in the last moment of the game. He attempted to unsettle the FC Goa defense with the idea of creating a goal-scoring opportunity. He was not effective in executing his act.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh [8]

The youngster was one of the star performers for Carlos Pena's side on Friday. The young custodian blocked every attempt made by Chennaiyin FC in their pursuit of a goal. His heroics left the Marina Machans frustrated on most occasions as he got the better of them.

Seriton Fernandes [7]

Seriton owned the right side and made it look like his territory. Fernandes went toe-to-toe with Rahim Ali and kept him from causing too many problems on the flank.

Marc Valiente [7]

The Spaniard is sound at reading the game. This was visible in the two games he has featured in so far. He was also effective in controlling situations while under pressure from the opposition.

Anwar Ali [7]

FC Goa have relied on Anwar Ali since last season and that seems to have paid off really well for the club. The Indian football team defender has been one of the most efficient players in Carlos Pena's four-man backline.

Aibanbha Dohling [7]

Aibanbha needed time to settle into the game, especially with Prasanth's darting runs continuously threatening the defender's composure. However, he looked more comfortable as the match progressed and was able to deliver accordingly.

Glan Martins [6]

Glan Martins had a decent outing in FC Goa's colors. His physical prowess disallowed Chennaiyin FC from being productive in the central channel.

Edu Bedia [7.5]

Edu Bedia has maintained his status as one of the best midfielders in the ISL. The Spaniard was effective at making interceptions and turning over possession into attack for FC Goa.

Redeem Tlang [7]

Redeem Tlang's footwork and movement was a menace to the Chennaiyin FC defense. The FC Goa winger scored the opening goal of the match that began with a run unnoticed by everyone inside the box.

Iker Guarrotxena [7]

The Spanish forward drew a lot of fouls playing on the left hand side. Iker's ability to cut inside and act as a playmaker helped the Gaurs produce a lot of chances around the Marina Machans box.

Brandon Fernanades [6.5]

Brandon Fernandes had a decent game against Chennaiyin FC. His passing was spot on and the FC Goa skipper managed to control the tempo of the game as well.

Noah Sadaoui [7.5]

Noah Sadaoui created one goal and scored another, bagging the 'Player of the Match' award for his heroics in a FC Goa shirt.

Substitutes:

Brison Fernandes [7]

Brison came onto the pitch as a replacement for Glan Martins and perfectly executed the plan to delay Chennaiyin FC's attacks and help FC Goa in transitions.

Ayush Chhetri [6]

Ayush had a decent game in a FC Goa shirt. He made no significant contribution to the game.

Arshdeep Singh [6]

Arshdeep came onto replace Dheeraj, who picked up an injury and was unable to continue. Arshdeep managed to keep a clean sheet for his side and helped FC Goa secure all three points.

Fares Arnaout [7.5]

Fares Arnaout was strong against a star-studded Chennaiyin FC attack. The defender came on as a substitute, replacing Valiente and helping FC Goa maintain their control over the game.

Makan Chothe [6.5]

Chothe tried replicating Tlang's game and kept running down the right flank in an attempt to pin Chennaiyin FC's left-back Akash Sangwan.

