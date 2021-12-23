Chennaiyin FC 0-3 Kerala Blasters FC - Player Ratings

After routing defending champions Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter, Kerala Blasters FC dropped yet another clinical performance to win 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Kerala Blasters FC. He finished sharply after latching on to a long ball from Lalthathanga Khawlhring. The Tuskers doubled their lead later in the first half through Sahal Abdul Samad after a miscued clearance from Chennayin shot-stopper Vishal Kaith.

Adrian Luna scored the final goal of the game in the 79th minute with a thumping outside-the-box strike to seal the tie.

Let's take a look at the player ratings from the match:

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (5.5): Vishal Kaith had a rough day between posts for Chennaiyin FC. The Indian goalkeeper's error led to Kerala Blasters FC's second goal of the game.

Reagan Singh (6.5): The Chennaiyin FC full-back was largely ineffective going forward. But he chipped in with a few crucial interceptions and blocks in defense.

Ariel Borysiuk (6): Borysiuk wasn't directly involved in any of the goals conceded but the overall positioning was questionable.

Narayan Das (5.5): Narayan Das started off as the left centre-back for Chennaiyin FC but in the second-half moved to the left-back spot. Was extremely poor in possession and gave up the ball under pressure.

Slavko Damjanovic (6.5): Damjanovic was the pick of the Chennaiyin FC defenders considering the fact that they conceded three goals. Kept his end tight and was strong in challenges but again poor in possession.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6): There's nothing to write home about in Jerry Lalrinzuala's performance. Was very poor going forward and gave the ball away under pressure.

Anirudh Thapa (6.5): The Chennaiyin FC skipper was their most creative player. Created chances up front and also stepped in with clutch interceptions and tackles.

Germanpreet Singh (5.5): Germanpreet, who scored for Chennaiyin FC in their previous clash against Odisha FC, missed a sitter in the first-half. The Indian midfielder was bullied off the ball by the high-pressing Kerala Blasters midfield.

Vladimir Koman (5.5): Valdimir Koman was poor in the Chennaiyin FC midfield. He lost possession on multiple occasions and completed only 64% of his attempted passes.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (6): Chhangte had a rather sub-par game against Kerala Blasters FC and was marshaled well by the Tuskers' centre-back pairing.

Mirlan Murzaev (6.5): Murzaev was kept in check by the Kerala Blasters back line and had to drop deep to collect the ball. A sub-par performance overall.

Substitutes:

Lukasz Gikiewicz (6): Came on in place of Koman after the break. Joined Murzaev up front but couldn't create any significant impact.

Salam Singh (5.5): Salam Singh Slotted into the centre-back spot but failed to create any meaningful impact and was rather extremely wasteful on the ball.

Edwin Vanspaul (6): Didn't have much of an impact in the 22 minutes he played.

Ninthoinganba Meetei (5.5): Replaced Reagan Singh late in the second half and failed to create any moment of significance.

Rahim Ali (NA): Came in at the very end and had too little time to make a mark.

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill (7): This is the second consecutive clean sheet for Prabhsukhan Gill and Kerala Blasters FC. Didn't have an incredible amount to do but was up to the task whenever called into action.

Ruivah Hormipam (7): The 20-year-old centre-back replaced the injured Enes Sipovic in the Kerala Blasters against the mighty Mumbai City FC. Since then Hormipam hasn't put a foot wrong. Tonight he yet again held his own.

Marko Leskovic (7): Leskovic is forming a formidable partnership with Hormipam in the Kerala Blasters defense. He played with great discipline tonight and kept Mirlan Murzaev in check.

Harmanjot Khabra (6.5): Khabra wasn't outstanding going forward and lost the ball in multiple instances but made up with his defensive output. However, on another day, his sloppiness could've cost Kerala Blasters FC.

Jessel Carneiro (7): The Goan full-back had a neat game at both ends of the pitch and hit the woodwork in the second-half.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (7.5): Puitea, in a double pivot along with Jeakson Singh, yet again made his mark felt. He provided the assist for Jorge Pereyra Diaz's goal with a lopping long ball.

Jeakson Singh (7): A neat game for Jeakson Singh after bossing midfield against Mumbai City FC. The young Indian midfielder played progressive passes and eased Kerala Blasters FC's transition.

Sahal Abdul Samad (7.5): Sahal Abdul Samad yet again found himself amongst the goals. Although he didn't take his chance cleanly, his workrate on and off the ball was commendable.

Adrian Luna (8.5): The Uruguayan midfielder starred for Kerala Blasters FC tonight as he scored the third goal and planted the final nail on the coffin. His creative forward passes and workrate created constant problems for the Chennaiyin FC defense.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz (7.5): Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored the first goal of the game with a clinical finish. Had very sharp movement in the final third.

Alvaro Vazquez (7): The Spaniard looked lively for Kerala Blasters FC but couldn't find the back of the net.

Substitutes:

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (6): Replaced Puitea ahead of the final quarter but couldn't make his presence felt.

Ayush Adhikari (6.5): Looked lively in the 12 minutes that he was on the pitch.

Seityasen Singh (6): Didn't have much of an impact but kept things tight and simple.

Sandeep Singh (NA): Came on at the 90-minute mark and couldn't make an impact.

Vincy Barretto (NA): Didn't have much time to make an impact.

