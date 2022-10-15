Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings as 10-men Marina Machans come away with a point against the Blues | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC hosted Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai for their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Both sides started their ISL campaigns with a win and were eager to add another 3 points to their tally. The Marina Machans stunned ATK Mohun Bagan in an away game in Kolkata while the Blues secured a win against NorthEast United FC in a home game.

The initial moments of the match witnessed dominance from the visiting team. Their pressure paid off as Sivasakthi Narayanan set up Roy Krishna to open his account in this edition of the ISL. But as the half progressed, Thomas Brdaric's side gained control over the proceedings and managed to carve out multiple opportunities in front of the goal.

Petar Sliskovic turned out to be one of the focal characters in the attack on the Marina Machans. The German forward did the trick right on the edge of half-time. He set up Prasanth with a defense-splitting pass and the former Yellow Tuskers' man buried it past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

With the end of the first-half, it seemed that Chennaiyin FC would come out of the dressing in the second half aiming for a win. However, the tides went against the home team after goalkeeper Debjit Majumder was shown a red card for bringing Roy Krishna down outside the box. Vafa Hakhamaneshi opted to be the make-shift custodian. The match ended with the two teams securing a point.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Chennaiyin FC's encounter against Bengaluru FC.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder [6]

The Chennaiyin FC custodian was solid under the bar and made some important saves for his side. However, his final action in the game changed the course of the match.

Ajith Kumar [6.5]

Ajith Kumar had a good game for the Marina Machans. The right-back kept running down the flanks, helping his side create numerical advantages in the opposition's half.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi [7]

The Iranian centre-back put in a solid performance against Bengaluru FC. He stood firm and dealt with the aerial supplies comfortably, keeping his side in the game. He played a vital role in the team's build-up phase as well.

Fallou Diagne [7]

Fallou Diagne is steadily turning out to be one of the finest foreign recruits in ISL 2022-23. The Chennaiyin FC player is a tough defender, imposing himself physically on the opposition.

Narayan Das [6]

Narayan Das had a decent game against Bengaluru FC. He is yet to find his rhythm under Thomas Brdaric.

Julius Ducker [8]

The German midfielder is probably the best foreign recruit under Brdaric. His sense of calm during pressure situations is a fascinating aspect of his game. Ducker is definitely Chennaiyin FC's midfield general.

Jiteshwor Singh [8]

Jiteshwor Singh showed tremendous maturity against a tough Bengaluru FC midfield. The former NEROCA FC midfielder was adjudged the "Man of the Match" for his performance against Simon Grayson's men.

Anirudh Thapa [8]

There probably isn't one match where the Chennaiyin FC skipper has failed to impress. Anirudh Thapa is the leader and his performance justifies it. He outran everyone on the pitch and participated in all aspects of the game equally.

Prasanth K [7]

Prasanth's pace turned out to be a huge threat for the Blues defense. His link-up with Sliskovic caused them problems. His goal was well constructed and gave his side a much-needed push.

Rahim Ali [7]

Young Rahim Ali was as good as a sensation against Grayson's men. The hardworking forward is pro-active and participates in both phases of the game, supporting his teammates in pressure situations.

Petar Sliskovic [7]

The German forward is slowly growing into his role at Chennaiyin FC. He used his physical stature to pin defenders and create opportunities for himself as well as his teammates. He even registered an assist against Bengaluru FC.

Substitutes:

Edwin Vanspaul [6]

Edwin Vanspaul had a good game in a blue shirt. The midfielder did not make any significant contributions to the game.

Kwame Karikari [6]

Kwame Karikari tried to replicate his form from the ATK Mohun Bagan game and was almost successful with his solo run into the Bengaluru FC box. But his attempt went over the bar. However, he had a decent game coming on in the second half.

Ninthoiganba Meetei [6]

The young winger did not make any impactful contributions during his time on the pitch.

Jockson Dhas [6]

Jockson had a decent game. He was mostly defensive and was able to carry out his responsibilities comfortably.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [8]

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was rock-solid in between the sticks for Bengaluru FC. The Blues custodian made some crucial saves, keeping his side in the contest at all times.

Sandesh Jhingan [7]

Sandesh Jhingan had a good game. The Indian football team defender was physically imposing and did not shy away from a duel.

Aleksandar Jovanovic [8]

Jovanovic is not sound at defending. The Australian centre-back is a quality ball-player, as evident against Chennaiyin FC. He has surely turned into one of the most important names to make the starting eleven for every game.

Alan Costa [7]

Alan Costa was a constant threat to Chennaiyin FC. He read the game well and was imposing himself aerially during the defensive and offensive phases.

Naorem Roshan Singh [6.5]

The Bengaluru FC full-back had a decent game against Marina Machans. He was not as creative as in the previous game. But it would be unfair to say that he had a poor game.

Prabir Das [6]

Prabir Das had a decent game against Chennaiyin FC. However, his rash decision making needs to be corrected going forward. His loss of focus during some portions of the game was visible and those moments could have cost his team.

Bruno Ramires [7]

The Brazilian defensive midfielder is a pillar for this team. Bruno Ramires has shown a considerable amount of progress under Grayson and could become a pivotal character for Bengaluru FC's success going forward.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [7]

Suresh Singh Wangjam is one of the most consistent players in the league. The box-to-box midfielder has turned up in his best form in every Bengaluru FC game.

Sunil Chhetri [6]

Sunil Chhetri had a decent game. The Bengaluru FC skipper made no significant impact on the game.

Roy Krishna [7]

Roy Krishna had a really good game against Chennaiyin FC. The Fijian ace scored a goal and created many opportunities for himself and his teammates. He could have had a second goal but for the tackle of Debjit Majumder.

Sivasakthi Narayanan [6]

Sivasakthi's consistency has been a talking point. There is not a day when this young baller has not tried to be an asset for his club. His assist for Roy Krishna's goal was an example of how talented this young forward is.

Substitutes:

Jayesh Rane [7]

Jayesh Rane was impactful against Marina Machans. He almost added an assist to his name. The former ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder has been in a different shape so far this season. His improvement could aid the side's results in the upcoming games.

Udanta Singh [6]

The pacy winger had a good game. He made some important runs down the right flank and got into crossing positions.

Javi Hernandez [6]

Javi had a decent game. The Spaniard did not make any significant contributions to the game.

Parag Shrivas [6]

Parag was solid throughout his time in the game. He made sure that the left flank became a tough place for the opposition wingers to move into.

Poll : 0 votes