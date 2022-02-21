Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as the Red Miners run riot

Jamshedpur FC pounced on Chennaiyin FC's shaky defense to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Sunday.

Goals from Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu and Greg Stewart did the job for the Red Miners. Nerijus Valskis scored against his former club but to no avail as the damage was already done by then.

With this win, Jamshedpur FC now have 31 points from 16 matches and are in pole position to get their hands on the ISL League Shield. For Chennaiyin FC, the loss all but confirms their ouster from the race for the top four.

The match saw some amazing individual performances and some blunders as well. On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings from the match.

(The ratings are given in brackets beside each player's name)

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder (5): The experienced shot-stopper had a forgettable night as he conceded four goals. Though he pulled off some fine saves too, more was expected from Majumder.

Reagan Singh (5): Reagan had a disappointing game and was substituted at half-time following the three goals from Jamshedpur FC.

Deepak Devrani (5): Devrani had a poor outing as he caused the fourth goal from Jamshedpur FC.

Slavko Damjanovic (5.5): Like Reagan, Damjanovic was substituted at half-time. The Serbian could not contain the threat of Jamshedpur FC's attacks.

Narayan Das (5.5): Das moved to a more central defensive role in the second half and had a few decent clearances during the course of the match.

Vladimir Koman (5.5): Koman did not have a big impact and was substituted at half-time.

Ariel Borysiuk (5.5): Borysiuk had an average first half, though he created the first goal for Chennaiyin FC through his powerful strike, which rebounded off TP Rehenesh.

Anirudh Thapa (5.5): The captain had an average game with not much to show for.

Ninthoinganba Meitei (6): The youngster left much to be desired in attack as he did not have a big role to play.

Nerijus Valskis (7): The forward scored the only goal for Chennaiyin FC after having an average outing.

Rahim Ali (5): He did not contribute much attackingly and was also at fault for the first goal scored by Ritwik Das.

Substitutes

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6): Jerry did not have much to account for after being brought into the match.

Edwin Vanspaul (6): Vanspaul had a decent time after coming on in the first half.

Germanpreet Singh (6): Germanpreet had an average game as a substitute.

Mirlan Murzaev (6.5): Murzaev was lively after being brought in from the bench.

Suhail Pasha (N/A): He played too few minutes to be rated.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh (7): The Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper was not tested much throughout the match.

Laldinliana Renthlei (7.5): Laldinliana Renthlei had a lively time on the right flank, contributing well to the defense.

Eli Sabia (7): Sabia was solid at the back, warding off any trouble from the opposition.

Peter Hartley (7): Peter Hartley had a good game, creating the chance which led to the first goal of the match.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6.5): Ricky had a decent game as he performed his duties without any mistakes.

Pronay Halder (7): The midfielder had a good outing in the middle of the park, helping the team maintain stability.

Jitendra Singh (N/A): Jitendra was injured just 10 minutes into the match and was taken off.

Ritwik Das (7.5): A brilliant Ritwik Das scored his second goal for the club when he opened the scoring for Jamshedpur FC against Chennaiyin FC.

Greg Stewart (9): The Scotsman had an assist and a goal to his name as he showed his class once again.

Boris Singh (8): Boris had a game to remember as he got on the scoresheet and created ample opportunities from the right wing.

Daniel Chima (7): Even though Chima scored a goal, he wasted a lot of opportunities which could have proved to be costly on some other day.

Substitutes

Mobashir Rahman (7): The midfielder replaced Jitendra Singh and did a splendid job in the middle of the park against Chennaiyin FC.

Narender Gahlot (6.5): He did well in the limited time he was tested after coming on.

Alex Lima (6.5): Did not have a big impact after being brought in.

Ishan Pandita (6.5): The centre-forward couldn't get himself on the scoresheet, though he came close to it.

Seiminlen Doungel (7): He got an assist to his name when Stewart scored the fourth goal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee