×
Create
Notifications

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings as Marina Machans go 3rd in ISL 2021-22 table

Chennaiyin FC players celebrate during their win over NorthEast United. [Credits: ISL]
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate during their win over NorthEast United. [Credits: ISL]
Anantaajith Ra
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 22, 2022 11:54 PM IST
Listicle

Chennaiyin FC staged a second-half comeback to pick up a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC in Match 62 of the 2021-22 ISL season.

The Marina Machans dominated the opening exchanges, but fell behind after Debjit Majumder fumbled a Highlanders corner. Laldanmawia Ralte stabbed home from close range to give his side the lead.

Chennaiyin FC then stung NorthEast United twice in six minutes during the second half, through Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman to overturn the deficit. Bozidar Bandovic's side were tested to their limits towards the end, but held on to seal a key victory.

FULL-TIME | #CFCNEU@ChennaiyinFC's back-to-back goals helped them grab all the 3️⃣ points in this crucial encounter against @NEUtdFC! 👏🏻🔥#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/AfWhbcon0a

They are now third in the ISL table with 18 points from 12 games, while the Highlanders remain bottom with only nine points from 13 matches. On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Ratings of Chennaiyin FC against NorthEast United FC

Debjit Majumder - 6.5/10

His mistake to concede the goal was poor, but Majumder made up for that in spectacular fashion with multiple stops in the second half. His double save at the death essentially ensured his side all three points from the game.

Debjit Majumder with 2️⃣ back-to-back crucial saves kept the lead intact for @ChennaiyinFC! 🧤🚫#CFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball #ISLMoments https://t.co/E0ADmenWB7

Narayan Das - 6/10

Das did commit a couple of errors, but was solid overall. He defended his side well on an off-night for Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Slavko Damjanovic - 7.5/10

Damjanovic continues to impress, and has arguably been the best centre-back in this season's ISL. The Serb was almost impenetrable all night, and put in a fabulous display once again to help Chennaiyin FC see the game out at the death.

Slavko picks up the Hero of the Match award after he helped steady the @ChennaiyinFC ship during a tense second-half! 💥#CFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/0aZ122qkQ2

Mohammad Sajid Dhot - 7/10

Sajid Dhot was a composed presence, and proved an able foil to Damjanovic in the second period after a nervy start to the game. He completed 87.2% of his passes as well.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6/10

Lalrinzuala didn't have his best game against NorthEast United, and was often indecisive. He also left Narayan Das with a lot to do at times in defence, though he did make three tackles on the night.

Anirudh Thapa - 7/10

Thapa was at his energetic best once again, constantly trying to make things happen for Chennaiyin FC. He covered plenty of ground, got into some fabulous positions, and always provided a passing outlet for his defence.

Ariel Borysiuk - 7.5/10

Borysiuk did the dirty work in holding midfield to perfection, and his connection with Vladimir Koman seems to be getting better with each game. The Chennaiyin FC midfielder also took his goal well, but he was helped by a massive deflection along the way.

ARIELLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!#AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் #CFCNEU https://t.co/cFoNJvRPgB

Vladimir Koman - 7.5/10

The Marina Machans look a different team when they have a fit Koman marshalling their midfield.

His free-kick to give them the lead against NorthEast United was inch-perfect, and he also laid out a key pass, made two tackles and won a foul. If the club are to go deep in the tournament, Koman could be the X-factor.

KOMAN SCORESSSS!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥#AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் #CFCNEU https://t.co/l8wH1DCyhE

Ninthoinganba Meetei - 5.5/10

Meetei was poor on the right flank, and like Lalrinzuala, he often looked bereft of ideas. He also struggled to deal with NorthEast United's Imran Khan all night, and made quite a few errors that thankfully went unpunished.

Rahim Ali - 6.5/10

Ali got the assist for Borysiuk's goal with a neat lay-off, but spurned a couple of good chances to put Chennaiyin FC ahead in the first half. His influence also seemed to wade a bit in the second half.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

Valskis forced one good save from Mirshad Michu, and also played an active role in the early moments to help his team dominate. However, his impact fell by the wayside in the second half.

Chennaiyin FC Substitutes

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul - 6/10

Vanspaul replaced Ali in the 70th minute. He ruined one good attack, but generally helped his team hold on to the ball on the counter.

Lukasz Gikiewicz - 6/10

Gikiewicz came on for Koman in the 76th minute, and helped out defensively towards the end.

Mirlan Murzaev - 6/10

Murzaev replaced Thapa in the 76th minute. He had a couple of chances to drive forward on the counter, but NorthEast United did well to neutralise his impact.

Germanpreet Singh - 5/10

Singh came on for Thapa in injury time, and made a mess of a glorious chance to put the game to bed.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी