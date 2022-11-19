Chennaiyin FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in their sixth game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Chennai today (November 19). It was also the Red Miners' sixth game of the season.

Chennaiyin FC came into the game placed seventh in the points table and needed the win, especially after suffering a 2-6 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their previous contest.

Jamshedpur FC came into the match being placed ninth in the points table. They too suffered a defeat in their last game, however, it was by a much smaller margin, 1-0, at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

The match started with the hosts creating better chances. The Marina Machans forced TP Rehenesh to make an early save. Chennaiyin FC kept up their pressure and finally broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Petar Sliskovic scored from a header after TP Rehenesh's save fell directly into his path.

Jamshedpur FC tried hard to get the equalizer but failed to do so. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

The second half started with the Red Miners trying hard to score an equalizer, while the Marina Machans also ventured forward in search of their second goal.

Jamshedpur FC did manage to score the equalizer in the 76th minute courtesy of a world-class volley from Ishan Pandita.

The parity was short-lived as Chennaiyin FC scored their second goal of the game in the 77th minute thanks to a Vincy Barretto strike.

Abdenasser El Khayati scored a brilliant goal by dribbling past a couple of defenders and placing the ball into the net in the 85th minute to secure the victory for the Marina Machans.

With the 3-1 victory, Chennaiyin FC moved to fifth in the points table and Jamshedpur FC remained in ninth place.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#1 Jamshedpur FC turn into a mini hospital

JFC missed Chima today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC are missing a lot of players due to injury. Injuries to crucial players have hurt them dearly this season.

The long list of players injured includes the likes of Eli Sabia, Germanpreet Singh, and Laldinliana Renthlei. The Red Miners missed their talisman striker Daniel Chima Chukwu and his absence was greatly felt by Aidy Boothroyd's side.

Boothroyd's team started with just three foreigners and then had to deal with the injury to Brazilian midfielder Wellington Priori in the 15th minute.

The injury to Priori hampered Boothroyd's plans for the game and allowed Chennaiyin FC to exploit the Red Miners' midfield. Jamshedpur will hope they can overcome their injury concerns quickly.

#2 Chennaiyin FC's second-half substitutes turn into match winners

Sliskovic opened the scoring (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC were the better team in the first half but started looking shaky in the second. The Marina Machans finally did concede in the 76th minute courtesy of an Ishan Pandita volley from inside the box.

After conceding the goal, Chennaiyin FC manager Thomas Brdaric decided to make two changes, introducing Vincy Barreto in place of Prasanth and putting El Khayati in place of Sliskovic.

The pair of El Khayati and Vincy had an immediate effect on the game as the latter scored from his first touch, from an El Khayati pass.

El Khayati then showcased probably the move of the season till now. It was the 85th minute when he received the ball from Julius Duker and the Dutch footballer showed some fine footwork to go past a host of defenders. He then wrong-footed the keeper and slotted the ball into the net. The goal secured victory for Chennaiyin FC.

Thomas Brdaric will be happy with the way his substitutes worked.

#3 Chennaiyin FC have issues in defense, Jamshedpur FC need work in every department

CFC need to work on their defense (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC are two-time ISL champions. Jamshedpur FC are last season's League Shield winners. Both sides, though, didn't look like teams who were aiming for the championship with the way they played.

The Marina Machans looked lethal while moving forward but lacked cohesion in defense. The coordination between the defense and midfield was left wanting at times.

Thomas Brdaric needs to work on his side's defensive shape and cohesion if they are to be considered serious contenders for the playoffs.

Boothroyd's Jamshedpur FC have plenty of issues, starting with injury concerns and the inability of his side to get results from games. Coming into this season as the League Shield winners led to a certain amount of pressure on the Red Miners.

The Red Miners have had issues since the start of the season. Their shape and strategy have been off. Their only win came against bottom-table NorthEast United FC.

Jamshedpur FC need to pull up their socks and get themselves in order in every department if they want to keep themselves in the race for a playoff spot.

