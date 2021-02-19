Chennaiyin FC 3-3 NorthEast United FC- 4 things we learned

In the match number 98 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, Chennaiyin FC played out a 3-3 draw with NorthEast United FC.

The game started with a bang as Lallianzuala Chhangte scored for Chennaiyin in the eighth minute.

NorthEast United FC equalized six minutes later when Imran Khan scored from a low header. Deshorn Brown gave the Highlanders the lead in the 43rd minute.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half strongly and scored two goals within two minutes to take a 3-2 lead.

NorthEast United equalized deep into injury-time when Luis Machado scored from the penalty spot to give his side a vital point.

Let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 NorthEast United look clumsy without Federico Gallego

The Highlanders missed their star Federico Gallego

Federico Gallego has been the most important cog in NorthEast United's wheel.

Gallego has four goals and six assists to his name in 13 games. At times, NorthEast United have been completely dependent on Gallego.

Against Chennaiyin, NorthEast missed the Uruguayan magician in midfield.

NorthEast United missed Federico Gallego's passing in the final third, which was a significant reason why they failed to impress.

#3 Khalid Jamil and Ohad Efrat's unbeaten run continue

NorthEast United FC sacked coach Gerard Nus after 11 games this season.

Khalid Jamil, the youth setup's technical director, was then appointed as the senior side's interim manager.

After Khalid's appointment, NorthEast United appointed former Crystal Palace academy analyst and personal performance analyst Ohad Efrat as the team's technical director.

The manager and technical director's combo has worked wonders for NorthEast United FC, who are currently unbeaten in seven games under the duo's leadership.

The team has also showcased a balanced attacking and defensive approach to the game.

Alison Ksyntiew, the assistant coach from Shillong, has also been influential in maintaining the side's balance.

#2 The Lallianzuala Chhangte show for Chennaiyin FC

Lallianzuala Chhangte has faced a lot of criticism for missing gilt-edged goal-scoring opportunities this season.

Even with all the misses, no one could deny that Chhangte is one of the best Indian forwards in the league.

Against NorthEast, Lallianzuala Chhangte showed exactly why he is rated so highly.

The winger opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a neat left-footed strike from inside the box.

In the second half, Chhangte forced Ashutosh Mehta to bring him down and earned a penalty for his side.

A minute later, Chhangte scored with a pile-driver from the edge of the box, which beat Subhasish courtesy of a late deflection.

He was named the player of the match award for his performance.

#1 Chennaiyin's defense has let them down this season

Enes Sipovic had a poor game

Chennaiyin FC, who were last season's runners-up, haven't had a season to remember this time out.

Even last season they started poorly but managed to reach the final courtesy of a late upsurge. This time, though, no such turnaround is possible.

One of the prime concerns for Chennaiyin this season has been their defensive stability.

The lack of co-ordination between their centre-back pairing of Sabia and Sipovic has hurt them badly.