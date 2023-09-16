Chennaiyin FC confirm signing of centre-back Lazar Cirkovic ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Chennaiyin FC has finally secured the signature of a foreign centre-back after successfully completing a deal for Serbian international Lazar Cirkovic ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. The 31-year-old defender will sign a one-year contract with the Blues.

The two-time Indian Super League Champions bolstered other areas of the pitch by signing Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro, Cristian Battocchio, and Connor Shields.

However, the centre-back position was seen as a gaping hole in the existing squad until a move for Lazar Cirkovic materialized. Cirkovic's signing is a reason for the fans to get excited, as he's expected to shore up and elevate the quality of the backline.

Expand Tweet

Owen Coyle, who is ecstatic to acquire the defender's services, said:

“We’re delighted to bring Laz out to the club. We’ve chased him. For a whole he’s had a lot of interest from clubs because he plays at such a high level with great pedigree. And he’s a tremendous addition. He’s played at the highest level and he’ll able to impart that knowledge and that quality. A terrific signing for the club.”

Born in Nis, Lazar came through the ranks of the renowned Partizan Academy. However, he moved to a Belgrade-outfit Rad in 2014, where he went on to appear 51 times for the first team before shifting his base to Partizan once again in what proved to be a limited spell.

During his four-year stay at the club, he made 49 appearances and won the Serbian League twice and the Serbian Cup twice, respectively. Following a short stint in Israel in 2020, the defender spent three years in Hungary before agreeing to move to the subcontinent during this summer transfer window.

“I’m very excited for the Indian challenge. I can’t wait to get onto the pitch and fight for my new colours, teammates and fans. See you soon, Chennai,” Cirkovic told the club.

Owen Coyle has a tough task ahead of him after the club failed to retain the Indian core of Anirudh Thapa, Vishal Kaith, and Lallainzuala Chhangte. The trio played a huge part in the club's enthralling run when the Scot managed the club in 2020.

Chennaiyin FC will begin their 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign with back-to-back away trips against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC on September 23rd and September 29th respectively.