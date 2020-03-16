Chennaiyin FC 'official' apprehended by police for being in possession of drugs during ISL final

The club indicated that he was not part of their staff, although sources indicated he was a member of an external firm hired by the club.

Chennaiyin FC have courted some unwanted controversy in the aftermath of the ISL final

On the 14th of March, Chennaiyin FC saw their dream of a 3rd ISL crown nipped in a bud as ATK triumphed on the night and scripted their own chapter in Indian footballing folklore. Thus, despite a magnificent season, the Marina Machans had to endure disappointment on the grandest possible stage.

However, it seems that that evening might now be remembered for an unwanted reason, with the police having arrested a person, who posed as the club’s ‘official’ for being in possession of drugs.

In a statement, the police told the Times of India,

He was frisked at the gate and drugs were found. He has been brought to the police station and an offence is being registered against him.

The authorities identified the person as Bhushan, although Chennaiyin FC have since claimed that the concerned individual was not a part of the club’s staff. However, sources have indicated that the aforementioned was a member of an external agency that the ISL club had brought on board.

The incident occurred before the start of the game when the person was seen entering the VIP area, considering the final was staged behind closed doors, in light of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

It remains to be seen what comes of the situation and if more light is shed on the identity of the individual and the capacity under which he was associated with Chennaiyin FC.