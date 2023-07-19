Chennaiyin FC set to sign Ayush Adhikari from Kerala Blasters FC | ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC are set to sign Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Ayush Adhikari to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Sportskeeda understands that Adhikari has agreed personal terms with the Marina Machans. While the papers are yet to be signed, he looks set to become their eighth Indian signing of the summer.

The club have already brought in goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh, forwards Sweden Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Chaudhary, and defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Sachu Siby and Bijay Chhetri.

Adhikari still has a year left on his contract with the Kerala Blasters. While some sources have suggested Chennaiyin FC could sign him on a free transfer, there is still no official confirmation on how the deal will be structured.

The 22-year-old will arrive at the 'Marina Arena' after three seasons with the Tuskers' first team. Adhikari was eventually part of their reserve team and left them on a free transfer to spend the second half of the 2019-20 season with Indian Arrows FC.

Kerala re-signed him in August 2020. Since then, he has played 30 times across competitions for the Blasters, largely being deployed as a defensive midfielder. While he has not recorded a goal or assist, Adhikari has received praise for his composure and ball progression.

He could notably become Chennaiyin FC's first signing since they officially announced Owen Coyle's return to the sidelines on a multi-year deal earlier this week.

Chennaiyin FC also inching closer to signing striker Connor Shields

Chennaiyin FC notably let go of all six members of their foreign contingent from last season. They have made a flurry of signings this summer, but Jordan Murray has been their only arrival from abroad so far.

The Aussie, who won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC under Owen Coyle during the 2021-22 season, will be expected to lead their attack. Coyle told Sportskeeda that he played a key role in the club signing both Murray and Farukh Chaudhary, who also played under him for Jamshedpur.

The Marina Machans now look set to make their second foreign signing of the season. According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Motherwells FC striker Connor Shields has agreed a one-year deal with Chennaiyin. Joseph added that the transfer could be completed within the next 24 hours.

Shields, 25, endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign, recording just five goals and four assists in 40 combined matches for Motherwell and Queens Park FC. He notably joined Queens Park on loan in January and played under Coyle, scoring five times in 14 Scottish Championship matches.