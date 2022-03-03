Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 3rd, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 105th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 3rd March 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Chennaiyin FC are coming into this match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC. They are already out of the playoff race as they sit eighth in the table with 20 points from 19 games. The Marina Machans are now winless in their previous six outings and will be aiming to grab a win here to end the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are comfortably placed third in the table with 34 points from 18 games. They need just one point from their remaining two games to secure a berth in the semis.

The Mariners are on a 14-game unbeaten streak and are coming into this match on the back of a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC, courtesy of goals from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Anirudh Thapa, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Giri, Manvir Singh

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 105

Date and time: Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal,Jerry Lalrinzuala, Hugo Boumous, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Nerijus Valskis

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Joni Kauko.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Vishal Kaith, Sandesh Jhingan, Narayan Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Ariel Borysiuk, Germanpreet Singh, Deepak Tangri, Edwin Vanspaul, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Tiri.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee