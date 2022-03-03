Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Chennaiyin FC in a crucial Hero ISL encounter tonight (Thursday) to ensure a spot in the shield race. The clash between the two sides will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Juan Ferrando's Mariners have been in a rich vein of form so far, sitting third in the table. They have accumulated 34 points after 18 games, with nine wins, seven draws and two losses.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata-based outfit are coming off a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in their previous outing. Mohun Bagan are unbeaten in their last 14 games. In their last five, they have won four and drawn one.

Chennaiyin, though, are having a difficult time this ISL season. Currently languishing in eighth place in the points table, they have pride to play for. The Marina Machans have lost four of their last five games.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin and ATK Mohun Bagan have clashed thrice, with the latter winning once. The two other meetings ended in stalemates.

Matches played: 3.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 0.

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1.

Draws: 2.

Top scorers in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (8 goals in 17 games).

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals in 9 games).

Clean sheets in the current season

ATKMB - Amrinder Singh (4 clean sheets in 17 games).

CFC - Vishal Kaith (2 clean sheets in 8 games)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB) - 42, Debijit - 29 (CFC), Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC),

Most Passes: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 611, Vladimir Koman - 676 (CFC),

Most Interceptions: Tiri (ATKMB) - 48, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 39, Anirudh Thapa - 29 (CFC),

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh (ATKMB) - 64, Anirudh Thapa - 63 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 47 (CFC),

Edited by Bhargav