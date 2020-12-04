Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 4 things we learned | ISL 2020-21 

Bengaluru FC picked up their first win of the season as well as the bragging rights in a South Indian Derby with a slender 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. Aashique Kuruniyan won the penalty that was eventually converted by BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri. Despite coming close to scoring on several occasions, in addition to a penalty shout from captain Rafael Crivellaro, Carles Cuadrat's men managed to hang on to claim their first three points of the season.

However, despite the positive result, Bengaluru FC were anything but convincing in their performance. Neither Deshorn Brown nor Kristian Opseth managed to contribute to the Blues' cause in any way with some of the best chances coming from the likes of Dimas Delgado, Juanan, and Rahul Bheke.

Chennaiyin FC on the other hand has not been able to score in the last two matches they have played in the 2020/21 Indian Super League. This will be a concern for Csaba Laszlo and he will be looking to change things around for Chennaiyin FC's following game against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

As far as Carles Cuadrat is concerned, he will be hoping that the win will garner momentum for the club as they face up a resolute NorthEast United FC next.

That said, let's take a look at four things we learned from the match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

#1 Attacking problems remain for Bengaluru FC

Since the departure of Venezuela striker Miku, Bengaluru FC has had issues with their number nine striker. Manuel Onwu, Deshorn Brown, Kevaughn Frater, and several others auditioned for the role, but to no avail. Having retained Deshorn Brown and signed Kristian Opseth from the A-League, Cuadrat hoped that there would be more goals in the new season.

However, the game against Chennaiyin FC witnessed the Blues playing virtually with 10-men on the pitch with neither Brown nor Opseth managing to contribute to the team's cause. The best chances came from the likes of Rahul Bheke as his header was saved by Vishal Kaith. Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu came close to scoring as well with long-range efforts close to the target.

Cuadrat will have a lot of work to do ahead of the match-up against NorthEast United FC in the attacking department.

#2 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu underlines his credentials once again

Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

As if it required any reinforcement, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the best goalkeeper in the Indian Super League by a country mile. Having helped his side escape with a draw in the last game, the lanky goalkeeper made several key saves including an effort from Rahim Ali. This is the second clean sheet the Bengaluru FC custodian has managed to keep this season.

#3 Dimas Delgado key to Bengaluru FC's chances

In the first two games of the 2020/21 ISL season, Dimas Delgado had been used as second-half substitutes by Cuadrat in a bid to reinforce things defensively. Dimas had little time to make an impact on things when introduced, something that prompted Cuadrat to play him from the start.

With Fran Gonzalez and Udanta Singh missing out, Dimas reprised his role as the 'Midfield Magician' and was the main orchestrator from the start. He had a hand to play in the Bengaluru FC managing to keep a clean sheet in addition to assisting in set-pieces as he usually does.

#4 Chennaiyin FC's overdependence on Isma Goncalves

Isma Goncalves, Chennaiyin FC's striker has been in top form since having signed for the club at the start of the season. However, the last two games have witnessed the 29-year-old not have the same impact as he did against Jamshedpur FC. Rahim Ali came close while club captain Fatkhullo Fathkhuloev came off the bench a bit too late to make any sort of impact.

Csaba Laszlo will be hoping that his strikers can find goals consistently as Chennaiyin FC face-off against a strong and confident Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.