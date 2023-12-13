Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: CFC vs BFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 13, 2023 

In what is hyped up as the Southern Derby, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will face Bengaluru FC (BFC) in an ISL 2023-24 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai tonight (December 13).

Both teams haven't experienced the positive start they anticipated. Chennaiyin FC, currently struggling at the eighth spot, have recorded two wins, three draws, and four losses so far. Owen Coyle remains optimistic about tonight's contest, having implemented new tactics with the team.

A victory would propel the Marina Machans into the top 6 of the table, facilitating their playoff contention.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC find themselves in the midst of their least successful campaign since their inception, with just one win from nine matches, placing them in the ninth position with only seven points.

The team had a disappointing last match against Mumbai City FC, losing 4-0, leading to the departure of head coach Simon Grayson. Renedy Singh has assumed the role of interim head coach.

Bengaluru must approach this contest with utmost seriousness, recognizing that a win is crucial for their chances of securing a playoff spot.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time: December 13 2023, 8 pm

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable playing 11

Bengaluru: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, N Bhutia, Roshan Naorem Singh, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Patre, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakti.

Chennaiyin: Debjit Majumder (GK), Lazar Crickovic, Ryan Edwards, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ajith Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, and Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Debjit Majumder (GK), Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ryan Edwards, N Bhutia, Ankit Mukherjee, Suresh Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Vincy Barretto, and Sivasakti (Vice Captain)

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Harsh Patre, Ayush Adhikari, Sunil Chhetri, Lazar Cirkovic, Javi Hernandez, Rafael Crivellaro (Captain), N Bhutia, Sivasakti and Jordan Murray (Vice Captain)