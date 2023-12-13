Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ISL match – December 13, 2023

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with their southern rivals Bengaluru FC in matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) game at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 13, Wednesday.

The Marina Machans are currently standing at the eighth position in the points table having won two matches, drawn three and lost four contests in this campaign. They are carrying nine points from nine encounters.

Owen Coyle and his men will enter this game on the back of three drawn games against East Bengal FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC respectively. They are having an inconsistent season and after three consecutive draws, they would be aiming to get the elusive three points against the Blues.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC will have their feet in Chennaiyin FC's den chasing shadows. They are holding the ninth spot in the standings with just one win, three losses and five drawn games, racking up seven points.

After a noteworthy 0-4 defeat over Mumbai City FC, the Blues, under the guidance of interim head coach Renedy Singh, would be seeking to bounce back stronger in their game against Chennaiyin FC.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side carry an unbeaten record in their last eight outings against the Chennai outfits, their longest undefeated streak against a team in ISL.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's CHN vs BEN match.

Javi Hernandez (BEN) - 9 Credits

The Spanish midfielder Javi has started in six out of nine games so far and entered in as a substitute on two instances. He has scored two goals in this edition of the campaign, making him his side's joint second leading league scorer.

After having an impressive outing last season with Bengaluru FC, scoring seven goals and providing five assists, Javi is yet to have his best this time around. He has four shots on target this campaign having created eight chances. He can be an impressive vice captain in your fantasy XI.

Rafael Crivellaro (CHN) - 9 Credits

The Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has been part of all games of the team so far in this edition, having accumulated 720 minutes of playing time. Crivellaro has scored two goals and assisted five ISL goals for his teammates in this edition, the most by any player this season.

Interestingly, in three successive appearances, he has assisted his teammates, making him one of the best captaincy choices to have in your fantasy XI. He has so far created 19 chances with four shots on target at a passing accuracy at 71%.

Sunil Chhetri (BEN) - 9 Credits

The Indian international attacker Sunil Chhetri has been part of seven games across their nine contests this edition. The 39-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists for his teammates, the most for his team in this campaign.

Having netted his last against North East United on November 26, Chhetri is expected to return to scoring ways in this game against the southern rivals. With 10 shots on target, the best for his side, Chhetri is the best captaincy choice to have in your XI.