Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 14th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC lock horns in a Southern Derby on Friday, October 14, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Both sides got their campaigns off to a winning start, courtesy of late winners from Rahim Ali and Alan Costa, respectively.

Chennaiyin haven't won consecutive matches in the last two seasons, and they'll be keen to end that run in front of their home crowd. Despite not controlling the game, Thomas Brdaric's side improved massively in the second half to make a comeback. Striker Kwame Karikari was influential in the turnaround, winning and scoring a penalty before setting up Rahim Ali for the winner.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, created plenty of chances but could muster only two shots on target. It took an 87th-minute header from towering center-back Alan Costa to secure the three points for Thomas Grayson's side. They'll look to sharpen their finishing, especially with Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri leading the line.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreeth Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, K Prasanth, Abdenasser El Khayati, Rahim Ali, and Kwame Karikari.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: October 14, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both sides eking out wins by one goal in their previous fixtures, it's hard to call this game, especially with Chennaiyin playing in front of home support. Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Fallou Diagne, Bruno Silva, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, and Kwame Karikari are the players likely to be retained across both teams.

These players will have an important role to play in this match and have a high chance of scoring good points, irrespective of the result. However, picking Roy Krishna in only one of the suggestions is definitely risky. Sivasakthi Narayanan in midfield could be a valuable differential option.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Fallou Diagne, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Bruno Silva Almeida, Sunil Chhetri, and Kwame Karikari.

Captain: Kwame Karikari. Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Fallou Diagne, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Bruno Silva Almeida, Roy Krishna, Rahim Ali, and Kwame Karikari.

Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

Poll : 0 votes