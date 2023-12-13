Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 51

In a bid to secure their first victory in five games, Chennaiyin FC are set to host southern rivals Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Marina Machans have endured an inconsistent start to the season, and currently occupy the eighth position in the standings. With three draws in as many games, Chennaiyin will certainly be eager to clinch their first win in over a month.

Despite being prolific in attack, Chennaiyin FC have struggled defensively, conceding the highest number of goals (18) in the league. The team’s last two games saw opponents staging comebacks from two-goal deficits to snatch the points away from the Chennai club.

Head coach Owen Coyle will be determined to shore up his team’s defensive performances as they prepare to face a struggling Bengaluru FC side in Chennai.

It’s worth noting that Chennaiyin’s last victory against the Blues dates back to 2019, and despite the recent dismissal of Simon Grayson, Coyle anticipates a challenging game.

"The change of coach doesn’t make Bengaluru vulnerable. It makes them even more dangerous because there must be a lot of players who will probably feel they’ve let their coach down a little bit because of the quality they have. So, it makes them even more dangerous," the Scot said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC find themselves in a challenging situation, as they have failed to secure a victory in their last six games. The final blow for Simon Grayson came in the form of a 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, leading to his dismissal.

Currently positioned one spot below Chennaiyin FC, a victory could propel Bengaluru FC to the seventh position, surpassing both their southern rivals and East Bengal.

Despite displaying inconsistency and a lack of form in several matches, the Blues possess the quality to present formidable challenges for Chennaiyin FC. Interim coach Renedy Singh is confident that his team will be prepared to give their best effort against Chennaiyin FC.

"I’ve spoken to the players and we are all on the same page. We worked on our structure, our shape, and I have one more day to prepare before the game on Wednesday. We will be ready for the fight against a good Chennaiyin side," he said.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 13

CFC wins: 3

BFC wins: 7

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

Chennaiyin FC: Connor Shields (3)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (3)

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (13), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (27)

Most shots per 90: Jordan Murray (4.1), Sunil Chhetri (2.3)

Most chances created: Rafael Crivellaro (19), Naorem Roshan Singh (9)

Most clearances: Lazar Cirkovic (34), Aleksander Jovanovic (31)