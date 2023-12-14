Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who won Match 51 of ISL 2023-24?

The southern derby in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Chennaiyin FC register a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC. The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, December 13.

The Marina Machans took control early in the game, securing a penalty in the sixth minute after Bengaluru's Namgyal Bhutia handled the ball inside the box. Rafael Crivellaro calmly converted the penalty with a precise left-footed shot, putting Chennaiyin in the lead.

Crivellaro and his Co. maintained momentum, continuously testing Bengaluru's defense. Although Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Crivellaro's attempt shortly after, Chennaiyin sustained their attacking prowess.

In the 30th minute, Jordan Murray had a chance to score with a perfect ball rolled out by Rafael. Jordan took a shot, but it was saved by Gurpreet. Vincy's shot on target was also denied by the custodian in the 37th minute, preventing three goals by the end of the first half.

The second half saw Chennaiyin FC extend their lead to 2-0 in the 50th minute. Crivellaro showcased his playmaking skills by drawing a foul inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Jordan Murray stepped up and confidently struck the ball into the bottom left corner, sealing the victory for the home side.

Following the penalty goal, possession was evenly contested, with both teams keeping each other on their toes, denying any chances to sneak into the final thirds.

Gurpreet Sandhu's remarkable saves, especially in the first half, kept the scoreline from escalating further. Despite the efforts of Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez, the Blues were unfortunate and failed to find the back of the net.

Chennaiyin's custodian, Debjit Majumder, had a redemption in this match. He played a crucial role in maintaining the clean sheet, making notable saves in the final moments of the match. He denied Sivasakthi Narayanan's attempts in the 80th and 83rd minutes, ensuring Bengaluru FC remained scoreless.

As the final whistle blew, the score stood at 2-0, with Chennaiyin fans celebrating the Derby. The win for Chennaiyin FC marks a crucial moment in their campaign, providing them with momentum as they aim for further success in the ISL campaign.

Chennaiyin FC enters top 6, keeping playoffs dream alive

Rafael Crivellaro in action (PC: CFC)

The triumph catapulted Chennaiyin FC into the top six of the ISL points table, amassing 12 points from their 10 matches. Owen Coyle's squad showcased a seamless performance, with Crivellaro emerging as a standout figure.

The Brazilian playmaker not only notched the opening goal but also orchestrated the rhythm of the match, securing two penalties and underlining his impact on the attacking dynamics.

For Bengaluru FC, the woes persist with back-to-back losses. Following Simon's departure, interim coach Renedy Singh assumed responsibility, yet the team grappled to breach Chennaiyin's defense throughout the entire 90 minutes. The dream of reaching the playoffs seems elusive for the team at this point.

The Marina Machans are set to confront Punjab FC in an away match on Monday, December 18, while Bengaluru FC is scheduled to face Jamshedpur FC on December 16.