Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC: CFC vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 25, 2023

Chennaiyin FC locks horns with East Bengal FC in the first fixture of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League 2023/24 on Saturday, November 25, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams find themselves with work to do at this stage of the season, with Chennaiyin placed seventh with two wins and four defeats in six matches and East Bengal in 10th, with one win and one draw in five.

Chennaiyin FC was beaten 3-0 at home by FC Goa in their last outing before the international break, with East Bengal also losing 2-1 at home to the Kerala Blasters FC, making it three defeats in their last three matches.

This is an early must-win contest for both sides, especially Chennaiyin, who wouldn't want another defeat in front of their home crowd.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Cristian Battochio, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, and Connor Shields.

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Siverio, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: November 25, 2023; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be another close game between two sides struggling to find form. Chennaiyin FC's home advantage will make a difference for them but they're running out of time to consolidate a good run of wins in order to push themselves firmly toward the playoff places.

East Bengal has the quality in their ranks to finish in the top 6, but the team hasn't come together quite as well as expected.

Rafael Crivellaro, Cleiton Silva, Connor Shields, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Ankit Mukherjee are the only real must-haves for this match, with the likes of Javier Siverio, Rahim Ali, and Farukh Choudhary in attack, and Jose Pardo and Mandar Dessai in defense, quality differentials.

Crivellaro, Cleiton, and Connor Shields are the best captaincy picks on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Aakash Sangwan, Jose Pardo, Farukh Choudhary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rafael Crivellaro, Saul Crespo, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Connor Shields.

Captain: Rafael Crivellaro. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Dessai, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Rafael Crivellaro, Rahim Ali, Cleiton Silva, and Connor Shields.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Connor Shields.