Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 12th, 2023

Chennaiyin FC will play hosts to East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, February 12 in what will be a dead rubber.

Both teams are out of the playoffs race and will be playing for pride to find a higher place in the league table. Chennaiyin currently find themselves in 8th place while East Begnal are one place below with just two points separating the two sides.

The Marina Machans have failed to put up a show and are currently on an eight-match winless streak and will be hoping that they can return back to winning ways against an East Bengal unit who in five head-to-head outings haven't been able to ever pick up a win.

East Bengal, meanwhile, have picked up four points from their last five matches and is currently on a two-match winning streak.

In terms of team news, Chennaiyin FC might be without Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, who seems to have picked up an injury during their last outing, while East Bengal has no known injury concerns. With the teams also out of the playoffs, we expect the two sides to give fringe players some game time.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Gurmukh Singh, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Nasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Chungnunga Lal, Charalambos Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Mobaashir Rahman, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, Match 100, ISL 2022-23.

Date and time: Sunday, February 12, 2023; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Samik Mitra, Fallou Diagne, Charalambos Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Nasser El Khayati, Sumeet Passi, Vincy Barretto, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis

Captain: Nasser El Khayati | Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kamaljit Singh, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ajith Kumar, Edwin Sydney, Nasser El Khayati, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Jiteshwor Singh, Jake Jervis

Captain: Jake Jervis | Vice-captain: Nasser El Khayati

