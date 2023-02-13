Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC: Player Ratings for the Marina Machans | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in their 18th game of the ISL 2022-23 season. It was also East Bengal FC's 18th game of the season.

Both sides have had poor seasons and have failed to be inside the top six positions throughout the season. The teams have no chance left to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennaiyin FC came into the game with an eight-game winless record and lost their previous game 2-1 to Kerala Blasters. They started the game in eighth position in the points table.

East Bengal FC drew their previous game 3-3 against NorthEast United FC and came into the game placed ninth in the points table.

With the just pride to play for, the home side started the game on the front foot. Fallou Diagne hit the crossbar from an Aakash Sangwan corner in the third minute. Vincy Barreto had a glorious chance to give his side the lead in the 18th minute after he went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and managed to nutmeg the keeper, but failed to keep his shot on target.

East Bengal FC created a good move in the 31st minute but VP Suhair failed to keep his shot on target or trouble the keeper.

East Bengal FC had another good chance in the 44th but Jake Jervis' shot went just wide.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Rahim Ali missed a sitter at the start of the second half. Chennaiyin FC didn't have to rue the missed chance much as they scored in the very next minute. Julius Duker played a quick free-kick to Anirudh Thapa, who put in a good cross into the box which Kwame Karikari converted the 49th minute. It was later adjudicated an own goal by Lalchungnunga.

Vincy Barreto could have doubled the lead in the 53rd minute, but his long-range effort went wide of the target.

East Bengal FC failed to play well in the second half, while Chennaiyin FC kept missing chances.

The Red and Gold Brigade did create a few chances but, failed to convert them.

Rahim Ali finally scored the insurance goal for Chennaiyin FC 87th minute. The young striker kept a calm, cool head and beat the keeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of the hosts. With a win today, Chennaiyin FC broke their eight-game winless run.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Samik MItra had a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Samik Mitra (7): Samik didn't have much to do during the game. He looked confident while collecting the crosses played into the box. He managed the defense very well.

Gurmukh Singh (5.5): Gurmukh was troubled by the likes of Jake Jervis and Cleiton Silva in the first half. He looked a bit shaky too in defense. He was substituted at halftime.

Fallou Diagne (6.5): Fallou could have opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC today, but his effort in the third minute hit the crossbar. He was solid in defense, especially in the second half.

Aakash Sangwan (7): Aakash Sangwan had a good game today. His deliveries from set pieces were a cause for concern for Stephen Constantine's side. He was good in defense too and managed to control the East Bengal wingers properly.

Ajith Kumar (5.5): Ajith had an average game today. He looked a bit out of position at times in the first half and was substituted at halftime.

Edwin Vanspaul (7.5): Edwin had a good game today. He provided an assist for Rahim Ali's goal. He also covered a lot of ground.

Anirudh Thapa (8): Thapa was probably the best player on the pitch for Chennaiyin FC. His movement and the way he controlled the game propeled Chennaiyin FC. It was from his cross that Chennaiyin FC scored their opening goal.

Julius Duker (7): Duker had another good game. His partnership with Thapa in the middle of the park helped Chennaiyin FC control the game completely.

Vincy Barreto (7.5): Vincy should have scored today. He had multiple opportunities to score but failed to convert the chances that came his way. He beat the East Bengal defenders with relative ease today.

Abdenasser El Khayati (5): El Khayati had a sad end to the game as he had to be substituted in the 37th minute due to an injury. He did play some good passes during his time on the pitch.

Karikari had one of his best games of the season today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kwame Karikari (7.5): Kwame Karikari was unlucky not to be awarded the opening goal today. It was one of his best games in the ISL this season.

Substitutes

Vafa Hakhamaneshi (6): Vafa came on at halftime in place of Gurmukh. His introduction helped the Marina Machans have a much more stable defense.

Narayan Das (5.5): Narayan replaced Karikari in the 83rd minute. His introduction helped the hosts strengthen their defense in the dying moments of the game.

Ninthoinganba Meetei (N/A): Ninthoi replaced Vincy in the 90th minute. He didn't play enough minutes for him to be given a rating.

Y Jiteshwor Singh (6): Jiteshwor replaced El Khayati in the first half. His introduction helped Duker and Thapa in midfield.

Rahim Ali (7): Rahim Ali missed a good chance to give the hosts the lead at the start of the second half. He finally scored in the 87th minute.

