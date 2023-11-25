Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC preview, prediction, team news, and more ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash 

As the international break ends, the Indian Super League (ISL) returns to action, with Chennaiyin FC set to host East Bengal FC on Saturday in the first of several exciting games this week.

The Marina Machans, amidst a season marked by starts and stops, have won two and lost four games and are seventh in the table. A victory in the upcoming game could potentially propel them into playoff spots for the first time this season.

Chennaiyin FC head into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to FC Goa at the Marina Arena, where the table-toppers outperformed the hosts comprehensively. Head coach Owen Coyle will hope that his team can bounce back from the heavy defeat and build momentum in the next six games before the AFC Asian Cup.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Coyle expressed his belief in the team’s overall progress despite the level of inconsistency. He also acknowledges the upcoming game against East Bengal FC as a formidable challenge for his side.

"There has been remarkable progress since the first three games. We know what we are doing and the small steps that we are taking, and in time we are going to have a very good side for sure,” Coyle said. "We know we can compete and get better. It will be a very difficult game against a very good East Bengal FC side. I think they have been a little bit unfortunate in some of the games because they have played very well."

Meanwhile, after a promising start to the season, East Bengal FC are currently struggling to get points on the board. The Kolkata Giants have encountered a significant setback with three consecutive defeats, prompting uncertainties about the team.

While Carles Cuadrat’s men have shown glimpses of their potential, their defense continues to concede at crucial junctures of the games, which has hampered their progress. The Spanish coach believes that this side must improve their focus and reduce their defensive mistakes to get a positive result against Chennaiyin FC.

"We have to improve in some competitive factors to get us more points. So, we are conscious, to have conceded two goals in the last three games makes it difficult to get points," Cuadrat said.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC: Team news

Chennaiyin FC have a few injury woes, with left-back Aakash Sangwan still sidelined, while there is uncertainty surrounding Connor Shields’ participation. On a positive note, Ninthoi Meetei is all set to return to action after missing a few games.

As for East Bengal, defender Jordan Elsey is ruled out for the majority of the season. Additionally, there are concerns about the availability of midfielder Borja Herrera for the upcoming match against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Lineup

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Akash Sangwan, Cristian Battocchio, Jiteshwor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, Jordan Murray.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Javier Siverio.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

Both these teams have had a similar start to the season. At times, Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal have got the better of their opponents, but have struggled to maintain that dominance over the course of 90 minutes.

Following a two-week hiatus, the primary objective for both head coaches will be to reduce defensive mistakes and be clinical in front of goal. While the teams are even on paper, Chennaiyin have the home advantage, but the game is expected to be a tightly contested affair that could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-2 East Bengal FC