Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal prediction, preview, and more ahead of the ISL 2022-23 clash

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday (February 12). Marina Machans, who are placed eighth, and ninth-placed East Bengal are well and truly out of playoff contention and will be playing for pride.

Thomas Brdaric's side are yet to bag their first victory in 2023 and have gone more than eight weeks without a positive result. After procuring an early lead, they succumbed twice and lost the Southern derby to Kerala Blasters away from home. It is safe to say that their backline has not stood up to their task throughout the season as they have conceded 33 goals from just 17 games.

East Bengal, on the other hand, shared the spoils with NorthEast United following a 6-goal thriller on Wednesday (February 8). The Kolkata-based outfit are equally bad at the back as Chennaiyin FC, conceding 34 goals in the ISL 2022-23. Cleiton Silva has scored more than half of the team's goals by hitting the back of the net on twelve occasions.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Team news

Both sides will have fully fit squads for the clash. Chennaiyin FC are most likely to welcome back Ajith Kumar, while Mobashir Rahman and Suhair VP are likely to be present in the starting eleven by Stephen Constantine for the visitors.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Starting lineup

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra; Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Akash Sangwan; Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa; Nasser El-Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima; VP Suhair, Jake Jervis, Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Telecast details

The game between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will be live telecast on Star Sports channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Prediction

Chennaiyin FC will rely on Nasser El-Khayati's magic, while the visitors will be heavily reliant on Cleiton Silva for goals. However, the hosts also have other goalscoring resources through Petar Sliskovic and Vincy Barretto.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 East Bengal

