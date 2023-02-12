Chennaiyin FC will look to end their eight-game winless streak when they lock horns with East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, February 12.

Despite solid performances, Marina Machans have struggled to grind out results and remain eighth in the table with 18 points. Their playoff hopes were all but over when Bengaluru FC pipped Kerala Blasters on Saturday, February 11 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Thomas Brdaric’s side have been guilty of making several individual errors that have proved costly throughout the campaign. Additionally, the lengthy injury to their talisman, Nasser El Khayati, further derailed their form at a crucial time of the season.

Their southern rivals, Kerala Blasters, defeated them with a scoreline of 2-1 last time out. But CFC have a chance to end their dismal form in front of their home fans and finish the season on a high.

Meanwhile, their opponents, East Bengal, have garnered some positive momentum in recent weeks. Similar to CFC, their playoff hopes came crashing down when Odisha FC overcame Hyderabad FC on February 10.

New signing Jake Jervis has added pace and physicality upfront and is proving to be a shrewd signing. The Red and Gold Brigade played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against bottom-placed NorthEast United in their last game and will hope to improve their defensive display when they face Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on February 12, 2023.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Live streaming details

The game between Marina Machans and the Red and Gold Brigade will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

