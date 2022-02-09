Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 9th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in the 86th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 9th February 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Chennaiyin FC are currently on a three-game winless streak which includes two losses. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their previous game after conceding a goal in the 85th minute. This loss saw Chennaiyin FC slip to eighth spot in the table with just 19 points in 15 matches.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are winless in their previous five outings and are placed in ninth position with 15 points from as many matches. The Gaurs are coming into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC, courtesy of a 94th-minute equalizer from AR Jesuraj.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, FC Goa came out on top with a 1-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Match 86

Date and time: Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Detailed ISL fixtures are available here.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Debjit Majumder, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Anirudh Thapa, Princeton Rebello, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Airan Cabera, Alexander Jesuraj

Captain: Alberto Noguera | Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Naveen Kumar, Narayan Das, Aibanbha Dohling, Slavko Damjanovic, Anwar Ali -I, Brandon Fernandes, Ariel Borysiuk, Germanpreet Singh, Syed Suhail Pasha, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Brandon Fernandes | Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee