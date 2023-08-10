The showdown between two South Indian rivals is on the horizon, as Chennaiyin FC are set to face Hyderabad FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group E encounter is scheduled at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC managed only a draw against Delhi FC in their opening game. The poor weather and unfavorable pitch conditions proved challenging, as they disrupted their passing rhythm.

Despite falling behind to an early goal by Delhi in the fifth minute, the Nizams bounced back in the second half to score an equalizer. Head coach Conor Nestor can take positives, particularly from the performances of young talents Aaren D’Silva, Ramlunchhunga, and Mohammad Yasir. However, defensive vulnerabilities exposed by Delhi are an area of concern.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will be playing their first match of the season. Although the Marina Machans lost their club captain, Anirudh Thapa, to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the return of head coach Owen Coyle has injected a much-needed boost for the upcoming season.

It's worth noting that under Coyle's guidance, Chennaiyin FC transformed their fortunes from the lower half of the table to the ISL final in the 2019/20 season. Subsequently, against all odds, the Scottish manager secured the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC the following year.

Despite signing several young talents and three foreign players, including former club captain Rafael Crivellaro, Chennaiyin FC are still in the midst of a rebuilding phase. Coyle will look to rotate his squad and experiment in the 2023 Durand Cup, but there are high expectations for the club to top the group.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team news

Having had only a week of training sessions leading up to the Durand Cup, Hyderabad FC did not name any of their foreign signings in the squad for the first game.

This may likely continue for the second game, given the quick turnaround. Furthermore, Sportskeeda earlier confirmed that Joao Victor's arrival is delayed due to VISA issues.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, named a 25-man squad, that included all their new signings so far. Rafael Crivellaro will use this Durand Cup as a competition to test his fitness levels, while youngsters like Irfan Yadwad, Sweden Fernandes, and Farukh Choudhary will hope to impress manager Owen Coyle.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

This promises to be a very exciting game, as both teams are in a similar stage of their rebuilding process. Hyderabad FC showed glimpses of their attacking prowess against Delhi FC and will look to sustain their front-foot approach.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have pace on their flanks, complemented by the experienced presence of Jordan Murray and Crivellaro. As things stand, the Marina Machans enter this match with a slight edge, given their preparation level.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC