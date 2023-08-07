Hyderabad FC to miss skipper Joao Victor in Durand Cup due to visa issues

Hyderabad FC's captain Joao Victor has not yet arrived in India owing to issues with his visa at the Brazilian embassy, sources close to the development have told Sportskeeda. East Bengal's captain Cleiton Silva too has been held back because of the same reason.

Victor's absence will cost Hyderabad deeply, as the midfield maestro was single-handedly responsible for marshalling the troops in the last three seasons he has been at the club. The Brazilian is known for his excellent distribution skills as well as his ability to control the game by a string by sitting deep inside his own half and rarely venturing out.

Joao Victor's absence will hurt Hyderabad deeply, especially in the ongoing Durand Cup. They drew against lowly-ranked Delhi FC (who have only just gained promotion into the I-League) by a 1-1 scoreline in their opening encounter on August 6, Sunday.

The Durand Cup, as has been said by their first-team coach Conor Nestor, will act more or less as preparation for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL), which begins in late September. This is perhaps not what the supporters of the Nizams are looking forward to, but with very little preparation time, there was no other option for Nestor and Thangboi Singto.

Sources close to the development have also told Sportskeeda that the club are trying their best to expedite this process and bring Victor to India as quickly as possible.

Rumors suggest East Bengal skipper Cleiton Silva might be expected to arrive in Kolkata later this week, and if this is true, the same should be the case for Victor.

Although the Yellow and Black Brigade might not be able to register him for the ongoing Durand Cup, they will have their skipper back in time well before ISL 2023-24 begins.

Joao Victor lifted the 2021-22 Indian Super League title as Hyderabad's captain

Joao Victor, who enjoys a cult following in the city of Hyderabad, is revered as a club legend alongside the likes of Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, and Laxmikant Kattimani.

There have also been suggestions in fan circles of having a statue of Victor embellished in front of the Maidaan in Gachibowli, which is where the club play their home matches. The Brazilian's nimble footwork as well as an acute understanding of the game's ebbs and flows endears him to the supporters of Hyderabad FC.

He was also the designated penalty-taker for the Yellow and Black under Manolo Marquez and is expected to do the same in the new regime.

Victor formed a brilliant partnership in the center of the park with Hitesh Sharma last season before he got injured in December. He was ruled out for about two months but got fit in time for the final few games of the ISL.

This season, Joao Victor has the likes of Petteri Pennanen, young Mark Zothanpuia, Tavora, and Sharma to choose from as his partner in central midfield.

Hyderabad FC will hope that the issues with his visa get resolved soon so that he can fly to the city and lead them with aplomb in the season ahead.