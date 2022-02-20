Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 20th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 96th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Chennaiyin FC are currently on a five-game winless run that includes three losses and two draws. They drew 2-2 against Odisha FC in their previous game with goals coming from Nerijus Valskis and Rahim Ali.

They are now eighth with 20 points in 17 games with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs almost over. Chennaiyin will be playing for pride with hopes of ending the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have won five of their last six games and are currently on a two-game winning streak. Their recent success has seen them climb up to third spot in the points table. With 28 points in 15 games, they are in a great position to make it to the playoffs.

In their previous game, the Red Miners defeated Mumbai City FC 3-2 courtesy of a brace from Greg Stewart and a goal from Ritwik Das.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Chennaiyin FC came out on top with a 1-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK); Deepak Devrani, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Ninthoi Meetei, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Edwin Vanspaul; Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das; Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Match 96

Date and time: Sunday, 20th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Regan Singh, Boris Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rahim Ali

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Debjit Majumder, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Slavko Damjanvic, Ritwik Kumar Das, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Alex Lima, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali

Captain: Peter Hartley | Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa

