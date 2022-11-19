Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 19th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the third game of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, November 19, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin enter this game with a point to prove in front of their home fans after getting humiliated by Mumbai City FC in their previous game. They lost 2-6 after going 2-0 up at the same venue. Coach Thomas Brdaric will be keen to build up their defense after that shaky performance and keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC's shaky start to the season continued as they couldn't breach the Hyderabad FC wall, losing 0-1 to the defending champions in their most recent game. Despite dominating the first half, they lost their mojo after falling behind and couldn't recover in time to equalize.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, and Saphaba Telem.

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, and Phijam Singh.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, and Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Devansh Dabas (GK), Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Ajith Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, K Prasanth, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, and Peter Sliskovic.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: November 19, 2022, 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This game is a tricky one to call, with Chennaiyin looking a little fragile despite the home advantage after their 2-6 defeat to Mumbai City FC last week. Nevertheless, I'd still rank them to be slight favorites over Jamshedpur FC for this match.

Fallou Diagne, Peter Hartley, Julius Duker, Boris Singh, and Peter Sliskovic are the five players who make both suggestions. Both sides haven't really been defensively solid this season, and we could see some goals in this match.

Both Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have a good range of forward options you can choose from. Peter Sliskovic looks the most-rounded one and he is also among the best captaincy options. Boris Singh is also an exciting pick.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Jay Aston Emmanuel-Thomas, and Peter Sliskovic.

Captain: Boris Singh. Vice-Captain: Peter Sliskovic.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Fallou Diagne, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Julius Duker, K Prasanth, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rahim Ali, and Peter Sliskovic.

Captain: Peter Sliskovic. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

