Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will cross swords with each other in Match No. 89 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). It will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennai FC haven't tasted a single victory in their last five games. They have scored the least number of goals (11) in ISL this season and conceded 16 times.

Jerry Lalrinzuala picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in Chennaiyin FC's last ISL match against Bengaluru FC. He will consequently miss the upcoming game.

Jamshedpur FC won just once in their last seven matches. Like Chennaiyin, they too have a negative goal difference, scoring 15 goals and conceding 19.

Apart from an injured David Grande, Jamshedpur FC have a fully-fit squad available. They will be eager to get their campaign back on track at the business end of the season.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other seven times so far and Chennai FC have the upper hand with three victories. Jamshedpur FC have won only once and the remaining three matches have ended in a stalemate.

Top scorers from the current season

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4)

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6)

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (6)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Rehenesh TP - 43 (JFC), Vishal Kaith - 40 (CFC)

Most Passes: Aitor Monroy - 612 (JFC), Memo Moura - 637 (CFC)

Most Interceptions: Stephen Eze - 50 (JFC), Reagan Singh - 32 (CFC)

Most Tackles: Aitor Monroy - 91 (JFC), Memo Moura - 74 (CFC)

Most Touches: Aitor Monroy - 793 (JFC), Memo Moura - 832 (CFC)

Most Assists: Aitor Monroy - 3 (JFC), Jakub Sylvestyr - 2 (CFC)

Most Shots: Nerijus Valskis - 41 (JFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte - 28 (CFC)