Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Who will win today's match?

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC lock horns in a battle of survival in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim. Both teams desperately need the three points to stay alive in the competition.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC find themselves in 8th position in the ISL standings and will have to win all of their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for the top-four.

Csaba Laszlo's side have shown promise and capability to win midfield battles and create scoring chances. However, due to a lack of quality strikers upfront, the Marina Machans have the worst conversion rate in the league.

Forwards like Jakub Sylvestr and Esmael Goncalves have not really hit the zenith of their scoring capabilities and have cost their side three points on several occasions.

Chennaiyin FC are on a five-match winless run and come into this game on the back of a drab goalless draw with regional neighbors Bengaluru FC. They will miss the services of left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala, who will serve a suspension.

Anirudh Thapa is available for selection in the game despite having slight injury concerns. Aman Chettri will be in the stands to watch his side play due to an underlying finger injury.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC lost 1-2 to SC East Bengal in their previous ISL fixture. (Image: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC have performed on similar lines to their opponents Chennaiyin FC. They are placed 7th in the league standings and are just one point ahead of the Marina Machans.

Owen Coyle's side have been inconsistent throughout the season despite showing glimpses of cohesion, quality and depth in the squad.

They ended their five-match unbeaten run by getting past Odisha FC with a slender 1-0 win which provided signs of recovery in form for the team.

However, the Men in Steel succumbed to a 2-1 loss to SC East Bengal which further dampened their chances of making it to the top-four in the current season.

Nerijus Valskis is the side's leading goal-scorer with 8 goals in 16 matches. The Red Miners have brought in the likes of Farukh Chaudhary, Seimenlen Doungel and Boris Singh Thangjam to boast their chances of a higher finish.

The tie will be the second homecoming fixture of sorts for head coach Owen Coyle and striker Nerijus Valskis as they are set to face their former ISL side on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are very similar sides when it comes to consistency, team cohesion, current form and position in the standings. Both sides like to play with the ball and be offensive in their approach. The game is expected to be a closely contested affair and could very well end in a draw.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC