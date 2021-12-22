Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters in match number 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The fixture will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters will be coming into the game riding high on their incredible performance in a 3-0 routing of Mumbai City FC. Ivan Vukomanovic's played the defending champions off the park when the two sides met. With the win, Kerala Blasters catapulted to sixth in the ISL points table.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC trumped Odisha FC 2-1 in their last encounter. Bozidar Bandovic's men have been the meanest defense in the league, conceding just four goals in their six games. They are fourth in the points table after three wins, two draws and only a single loss.

The 'Southern Derby' is expected to be a tight affair given both teams have been in fine form and are incredibly well-drilled units. With a victory, both Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC can jump to the second spot. However, the Chennai-based side will be just a point away from the table-toppers if they win tonight.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

In the 'Southern Derby', both Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters have met on 16 previous occasions in the history of the Hero ISL. KBFC have won three of those matches while the Marina Machans conquered the top honors on six occasions. The remaining seven fixtures ended in a draw.

In their last encounter, the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the back-end of the previous season. KBFC have failed to register a win against their neighbors in their last four encounters.

Matches played: 16

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 3

Draws: 7

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (6)

Check out the updated ISL points table here.

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

